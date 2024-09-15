Browns vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: Are Jags Undervalued?

The Cleveland Browns head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday when Week 2’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Browns cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Browns vs. Jaguars betting prediction.

The Cleveland Browns are 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They lost to Dallas last week, and have yet to win a game this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-1 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this season. They lost to Miami last weekend, and are winless this year.

Browns vs. Jaguars Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Cleveland Browns (+3) at 274 Jacksonville Jaguars (-3); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS

Browns vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for this weekend’s game with a knee injury. Conklin is a two-time first-team All-Pro. Dawand Jones will likely fill in for him if he can’t go this weekend.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku (ankle) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) will both miss Sunday’s Week 2 game at Jacksonville. Wills made the All-Rookie team in 2020 and Njoku recorded 81 catches for 882 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson (back) and defensive tackle Tyler Lacy (toe) are both listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s contest. Lacy had 12 total tackles in 15 games of action for the Jags last season.

Jacksonville starting safety/nickel back Darnell Savage will miss Sunday’s home date with Cleveland with a quadriceps injury. Jaguars starting cornerback Tyson Campbell was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this week. Jarrian Jones should replace Savage while Montaric Brown should fill in for Campbell on Sunday.

Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-6-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 2-4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Jacksonville is 7-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Cleveland.

Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction:

The Browns have a quarterback problem. Cleveland signal-caller Deshaun Watson looked terrible in his team’s 33-17 home loss to Dallas last weekend. In that game, Watson completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. He took 6 sacks and posted a dismal QBR of 13.5. This isn’t a new problem for Cleveland. Of the 6 games Watson played in last season, he posted a QBR below 60.0 4 times and a passer rating below 75.0 4 times.

Whether the issues plaguing Watson are on the field or off the field, the results simply haven’t been there for the three-time Pro Bowler while wearing a Browns uniform. Jacksonville really needs this game after losing in Week 1 and because they have to face the Bills next week. I don’t know how the Browns fix their Deshaun Watson problem in a week, a month, or even a full season. Because the Jags need the game and Deshaun Watson’s performance hasn’t been up to snuff, I like Jacksonville to win and cover at home on Sunday.

NFL Week 2 Browns vs. Jaguars Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -3