Browns vs. Broncos Prediction: Will Denver cover the touchdown?

Will Denver cover the touchdown in Monday Night Football’s Browns vs. Broncos matchup? Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Browns (+6) at Denver Broncos (-6); o/u 42

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 2, 2024

TV: ESPN

Browns vs. Broncos Public Betting: Bettors Love Denver

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chubb rushes 20 times, scores twice

Nick Chubb rushed 20 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ Week 12 win over the Steelers. The two scores — which each came from two yards out — more than doubled Chubb’s season total, but he finished below 60 yards rushing for the fifth time in as many tries. Chubb has averaged more than 3.3 yards per carry only once since returning from his knee woes.

It was a slopped-up snowfest in Cleveland, but Chubb looked like he would have been lumbering even in pristine conditions. The Browns probably needed to get backup Jerome Ford more involved, but he handled only five touches. The good news is that Chubb now has 11 days to reset and collect himself and see where he’s at in his comeback. His (hopefully) fresher legs will be needed against the Broncos’ strong pass defense on Week 13 Monday Night Football.

Nix practicing in full ahead of MNF

Bo Nix (back) is practicing in full for Week 13 against the Browns. Nix was estimated as a limited participant for Thursday’s practice. He told reporters today he is “good to go” for Week 13 and a full practice all but confirms that. With eight touchdowns over his past three games, Nix is breaking out as a passer in addition to his rushing output. He will remain on the QB1/2 border for his upcoming bout with the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Browns vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Cleveland’s last 15 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Denver

Denver is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Denver is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Browns vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take Denver. The Browns are coming off an impressive upset of the Steelers, but this is still a 3-8 team. That was only the second time this season that they scored more than 18 points and they were catching Pittsburgh at a good time. The Steelers just posted an emotional upset over the Ravens and were playing on short rest. The Browns earned the win, but they’re not above laying an egg tonight.

As for the Broncos, they’ve won four out of their last six games and one of those two losses was to the Chiefs on the last-second blocked field goal. Nix is playing like one of the better quarterbacks in the league, rookie or otherwise, and the defense is legit.

Browns vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: Denver Broncos -6