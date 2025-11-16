Bengals vs Steelers Picks – Week 11 +645 Parlay Odds

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 10:44 am by Michael Cash

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Bengals vs Steelers Odds — Week 11

Spread: Steelers -5.5

Total: 49.0

Moneyline: Bengals +210 / Steelers -250

Bengals vs Steelers — Bengals vs Steelers picks

Pick 1: Steelers 1st Half -3.5 (-105)

Cincinnati has drawn the bulk of attention on the full-game spread after swinging from a small favorite to a sizable underdog. However, Pittsburgh still holds early-script advantages with a pass rush that can heat up Joe Flacco before the Bengals settle in. With Acrisure Stadium rocking and the Steelers’ scripted series often leaning aggressive, laying -3.5 in the first half isolates the portion of the game where Pittsburgh’s defensive front and scripted offense are most likely to dictate tempo.

Pick 2: Aaron Rodgers Over 234.5 passing yards (-105)

The Bengals’ secondary has surrendered explosive plays for most of the season, especially when opponents protect the quarterback on early downs. Aaron Rodgers has enough weaponry on the perimeter to punish single coverage, and Pittsburgh’s ground game does not always create short-yardage situations. Therefore, in a contest with a total near 49.0 and multiple deep threats on the Steelers’ side, Rodgers clearing 234.5 passing yards is a reasonable way to back the home offense without chasing a big spread.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Public bettors are loading up on the underdog, with roughly 63% of tickets on the Bengals after the market swung from Cincinnati -1.5 to +5.5. The Steelers account for about 37% of the tickets despite moving from +1.5 to -5.5, which shows that line movement has outpaced casual confidence on the favorite.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Warren TD, Rodgers O234.5 & Chase O95.5 Rec Yds

Three-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Jaylen Warren anytime touchdown (-152)

Leg 2: Aaron Rodgers Over 234.5 passing yards (-105)

Leg 3: Ja’Marr Chase Over 95.5 receiving yards (EVEN)

Using those listed prices, this three-leg parlay checks in around +545. A $100 stake would return roughly $645 total, including about $545 in profit, if all three legs hit. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator and add any stake and up to 15 legs to see your payout before you bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Quarterback profiles: Rodgers is more comfortable in structure, while Flacco will test tight windows downfield, which increases turnover risk on the road.

Rodgers is more comfortable in structure, while Flacco will test tight windows downfield, which increases turnover risk on the road. Trench battle: Pittsburgh’s defensive front still wins consistently, so early-down pressure could force Cincinnati into uncomfortable second-and-long situations.

Pittsburgh’s defensive front still wins consistently, so early-down pressure could force Cincinnati into uncomfortable second-and-long situations. Explosive skill talent: Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Warren both turn limited touches into big chunks, which can swing live totals and alternate spreads quickly.

Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Warren both turn limited touches into big chunks, which can swing live totals and alternate spreads quickly. Acrisure environment: Crowd noise usually peaks early, therefore first-half markets may be friendlier to the favorite than full-game numbers.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

How to Watch – Bengals vs Steelers

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.