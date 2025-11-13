Bengals vs Steelers Odds — Week 11 Best Bet

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Bengals vs Steelers

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA

Bengals vs Steelers Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 49.0 +210 Pittsburgh Steelers –5.5 49.0 –250

Where This Game Will Be Won

Cincinnati must generate early chunk plays and lighten the load on its protection. Because the Steelers’ pass rush can wreck drives in obvious passing situations, the Bengals need rhythm throws and misdirection to stay ahead of the chains and avoid third-and-long pressure looks.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has the advantage in defensive consistency. Additionally, their offense has leaned on play-action and intermediate crossers to build manageable scoring scripts. If they control field position and force Cincinnati into reactive football, the Steelers can dictate tempo from start to finish.

Who is The Public Betting — Bengals vs Steelers

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Cincinnati Bengals 63% –1.5 → +5.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 37% +1.5 → –5.5

Market Read: Cincinnati is getting a majority of the tickets, yet the line has swung sharply to Pittsburgh — a classic split showing public interest on the dog but sharp tolerance for the favorite. The movement through multiple key numbers highlights respect for Pittsburgh’s defensive edge at home.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart

Bengals vs Steelers Picks & Expert Prediction

Pick: Bengals +5.5. The spread movement has created value on the underdog, particularly with Cincinnati’s ability to stretch the field and challenge Pittsburgh vertically. Lean: Under 49.0, because both defenses can limit red-zone efficiency and force extended drives.

