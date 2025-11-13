Bengals vs Steelers Odds — Week 11 Best Bet

How to Watch Bengals vs Steelers
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🏟 Venue: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA
Bengals vs Steelers Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+5.5
|49.0
|+210
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|–5.5
|49.0
|–250
Where This Game Will Be Won
Cincinnati must generate early chunk plays and lighten the load on its protection. Because the Steelers’ pass rush can wreck drives in obvious passing situations, the Bengals need rhythm throws and misdirection to stay ahead of the chains and avoid third-and-long pressure looks.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has the advantage in defensive consistency. Additionally, their offense has leaned on play-action and intermediate crossers to build manageable scoring scripts. If they control field position and force Cincinnati into reactive football, the Steelers can dictate tempo from start to finish.
Who is The Public Betting — Bengals vs Steelers
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Cincinnati Bengals
|63%
|–1.5 → +5.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|37%
|+1.5 → –5.5
Market Read: Cincinnati is getting a majority of the tickets, yet the line has swung sharply to Pittsburgh — a classic split showing public interest on the dog but sharp tolerance for the favorite. The movement through multiple key numbers highlights respect for Pittsburgh’s defensive edge at home.
Bengals vs Steelers Picks & Expert Prediction
Pick: Bengals +5.5. The spread movement has created value on the underdog, particularly with Cincinnati’s ability to stretch the field and challenge Pittsburgh vertically. Lean: Under 49.0, because both defenses can limit red-zone efficiency and force extended drives.
