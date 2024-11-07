Close Menu

    Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction: Can Baltimore Cover at Home?

    We kick off week 10 of the NFL season with an AFC North division battle on Thursday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Cincinnati comes into this matchup with a 4-5 record after a win on Sunday. Baltimore is 6-3 on the season following a victory over the weekend. The Ravens won the first match between these two 41-38 in overtime and they are 5.5 point favorites on Thursday night. This Bengals vs. Ravens matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) o/u 53.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: AMAZON

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Split Even

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cincinnati Bengals

    It’s been a tough start to the season for Cincinnati but they have won 3 of their last 4 games. On Sunday they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24. Joe Burrow completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 251 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also threw one interception that was returned for a touchdown. Chase Brown ran for 120 yards on 27 carries. Mike Gesicki went off for 5 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively the Bengals allowed 217 total yards and had 2 fumble recoveries. Wide receiver Tee Higgins hasn’t practiced all week and is considered “doubtful” to play on Thursday. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is questionable but logged limited practices for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Baltimore Ravens

    After losing their first two games of the season, the Ravens have won 6 of their last 7. On Sunday it was a 41-10 victory over the Broncos. Lamar Jackson completed 16 of 19 pass attempts for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns. Derrick Henry took 23 carries for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. Zay Flowers was the lead receiver taking 5 receptions for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. Diontae Johnson went without a target in his Ravens debut however he played just 17 snaps and should see a bigger role moving forward. Tight end Isaiah Likely has already been ruled out.

    Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

    The OVER is 5-0 in Cincinnati’s last 5 games against Baltimore

    Baltimore is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Cincinnati

    The OVER is 8-1 in Baltimore’s last 9 games

    Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take the Ravens to cover the 5.5 at home on Thursday night. The Bengals have looked better in the last few weeks but all four of their wins this season are against opponents that are currently sitting with 2-7 records. They did play well against the Chiefs losing by 1, and they took the Ravens to OT when they played earlier this season, but Cincinnati’s last loss was by 20 points to the Eagles. The Bengals have the 25th ranked defense allowing 25 points per game and are going against a Ravens offense that just dropped 41 on the 3rd ranked defense. The Bengals will (most likely) be without Tee Higgins who had 9 receptions for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Ravens earlier this season. I don’t see Mike Gesicki hitting 100+ and two touchdowns two weeks in a row. Meanwhile, Baltimore adds Diontae Johnson who had 7 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals with Andy Dalton as his QB earlier in the season. I think the Ravens offense will overpower the Bengals and they end up running away with this one.

    Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction: Ravens -5.5 (currently available at Caesars and ESPN Bet)

