Bears vs. Chiefs Preseason Prediction:

The Bears vs. Chiefs NFL preseason matchup will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. With the Bears laying a point and the total sitting at 32 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts (-6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5); o/u 34.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Colts vs. Bengals: Public Bettors Backing Indianapolis

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bears won’t play the majority of starters

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bears will sit QB Caleb Williams and the majority of their starters for the preseason finale against the Chiefs. The Bears have seen enough out of their No. 1 overall pick through two preseason games. Williams has completed 10-of-20 passes for 170 yards, but his impact beyond the numbers has shown through his play. He made on-the-run throws that highlighted his pocket presence and mobility, highlighted by last week’s 45-yard pass to rookie wideout Rome Odunze. The Bears are ready to start the rookie Week 1 and will rest him, along with most of the other starters, in preparation for Williams’ debut against the Titans.

CEH dealing with PTSD

Sports Illustrated’s Jordan Foote reports Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from a 2018 “self defense” incident. Edwards-Helaire has been held out of multiple summer practices and did not play in Kansas City’s second preseason game against the Lions while dealing with PTSD symptoms. “We’re just playing it kind of by ear and how he feels,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He started feeling better the day of the game and then he felt pretty good yesterday, so we’re heading in the right direction here. It’s a sensitive deal – we’re trying to learn as we go here.”

Reid said he had not thought about placing CEH on the injured reserve list to start the regular season. Reid said the team is “trying to get him back out there and make sure he’s comfortable where he can function.” Isiah Pacheco remains the Chiefs’ lead back, with some combination of Deneric Prince and Carson Steele serving as backups for the moment.

Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Chiefs are 44-11 SU in their last 55 games at home.

Chiefs are 27-7 SU in their last 34 games against an opponent in the NFC.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Chicago’s last 17 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Bears are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games on the road.

Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take the under. I’ve been banging unders for most of the preseason and it’s worked out well. In the first week, the under went 12-4 in the 16 NFL preseason games. Last week, the under approved to 14-2. Is it a fluke? Could the overs start to hit this weekend? Sure, but I’ll stick with the trend. NFL teams aren’t playing starters on either side of the ball. The under shold continue to hit.

Bears vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: UNDER 32