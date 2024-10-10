49ers vs. Seahawks: Home Dog on TNF?

The San Francisco 49ers will try to get their season back on track when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for Thursday Night Football. The 9ers enter Thursday with a 2-3 record after a tough loss at home last week. Seattle will look to bounce back after losing their second game in a row. San Francisco is currently 3.5 point favorites on the road and this 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+3.5) o/u 49.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 10, 2024

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing 49ers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on San Francisco. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers suffered another tough loss last week at home to the Cardinals 24-23. The loss of kicker Jake Moody to injury played a big part as they were forced into 4 downs on a drive. Jordan Mason also lost a fumble with about 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter that allowed the Cardinals to get in a game winning field goal. Brock Purdy had 244 yards and a touchdown but also threw 2 interceptions. Jordan Mason finished with 89 yards on 14 carries. Good news for the 9ers, Brandon Aiyuk finally came alive with 147 receiving yards. The defense had one interception and only one sack. Kyler Murray broke a big run in the 1st quarter for 50 yards and a touchdown. James Conner was eventually able to get the ground game going, finishing with 86 yards. San Francisco held tryouts to find their new kicker. They eventually decided on Matthew Wright. Wright is 40-47 on field goals and 35-37 on extra points in his NFL career.

Seattle Seahawks

A hot start to the season for the Seahawks has made way for two straight losses. Last week, it was the Giants that got the better of Seattle, with a score of 29-20. Geno Smith finished with 284 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked 7 times on the day. Smith was the leading rusher for the Seahawks, with 72 yards, including a 32 yard scramble. Other than that the ground attack was very quiet, with Kenneth Walker gaining 19 yards on just 5 carries. The defense allowed 2 touchdown passes from Daniel Jones, and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 129 yards. The Giants opening drive finished off with an Eric Gray goal line fumble that the Seahawks returned 102 yards for a touchdown. Riq Woolen was ruled out along with Uchenna Nwosu and Byron Murphy II. Safety Julian Love is questionable and will be a game time decision. Boye Mafe and Derick Hall are questionable but should be good to go on Thursday night.

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Seattle

The OVER is 5-2 in San Francisco’s last 7 games

Seattle is 3-5-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Seattle’s last 5 games

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction:

I like the Seahawks to cover the 3.5 point spread at home on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers have really struggled to start the season. Injuries have played a big part in that. Last week they lost their kicker and Christian McCaffrey’s replacement had a huge fumble that cost them the game. They now bring in a kicker off the streets that only had one field goal attempt last season and missed. Both teams are dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Last week, Seattle only ran the ball with their running backs 7 times. Head coach Mike Macdonald has already said they were going to run the ball more. The 49ers defense struggled late in last week’s game with James Conner running the ball right down their throat. San Francisco lost both of their road games so far this season and is 0-2 ATS on the road. I think Seattle will be able to get their offense back on track at home on Thursday night and a new kicker for the 49ers might even help us out with a missed field goal or 2. The Seahawks should be able to keep this one within a field goal.

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction: Seahawks +3.5