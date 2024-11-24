49ers vs. Packers Prediction: Can Brandon Allen Lead SF to Cover?

The 49ers head to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers on Sunday evening. San Francisco suffered another tough loss last week to bring their record to 5-5 on the season. The Packers escaped with a win in their last game and are now 7-3. They are 5.5 point home favorites with this 49ers vs. Packers matchup set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers (+5.5) at Green Bay Packers (-5.5) o/u 44

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and star D end Nick Bosa on Sunday. Brandon Allen has been announced the starter for San Francisco. Allen has a career 56.7 completion percentage to go along with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Since the end of the 2021 season, he has thrown 3 passes in regular season NFL games, completing all 3 for 22 yards. He is 2-7 as a starter. The pastronaut Joshua Dobbs will back him up. Left tackle Trent Williams has not practiced all week and is questionable. However, he didn’t practice at all last week and still played on Sunday which is encouraging.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers hung on to beat the Bears 20-19 last week with a blocked field goal to end the game. Jordan Love completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 261 yards. He also had a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and an interception. Josh Jacobs added 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The defense looked horrible. Caleb Williams had his 2nd highest QBR of the season against them. They allowed 5.3 yards per carry and couldn’t force a turnover. The Packers will be without Jaire Alexander and MLB Edgerrin Cooper.

49ers vs. Packers Betting Trends

San Francisco is 7-3 SU in their last 10 road games

The OVER is 4-2 in San Francisco’s last 6 road games against Green Bay

Green Bay is 9-3 SU in their last 12 home games against San Francisco

The UNDER is 5-4-1 in Green Bay’s last 10 games

49ers vs. Packers Prediction:

I’ll take the 49ers to cover the spread in this one. I’ve gone back and forth on this a few times but I think San Francisco can keep this one close and shorten the game. 4 of the 5 games the 49ers have lost this season was by 6 points or less. The Packers have not covered ATS in four straight games. Jordan Love has thrown an interception in every game this season, totaling 11. The Packers defense has struggled lately, giving up 19, 24, 27, and 22 points in their last 4 games. They had two weeks to prepare for Caleb Williams and couldn’t figure it out against him. Now they have to prepare for a guy that’s thrown 3 passes in the last 3 years on short notice. Green Bay is also right in the middle of the pack against the run allowing 4.4 yards per carry. The 49ers still have a great group of players on offense in McCaffrey, Deebo, and Kittle. I think they can pull this one off.

49ers vs. Packers Prediction: 49ers +5.5