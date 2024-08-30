Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Will Broncos hang?

Will the Broncos hang with the Badgers in Friday night’s Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup? Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Western Michigan (+24) at Wisconsin Badgers (-24); o/u 56

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 30, 2024

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning towards Wisconsin

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Wisconsin. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dieudonne listed as starter for Week 1

Malique Dieudonne is listed as a starter for Friday’s opener at Wisconsin, Steve Helwick of SB Nation reports. Dieudonne will open up the season versus Wisconsin as a starting receiver alongside Kenneth Womack and Anthony Sambucci. Dieudonne caught 21 passes (on 29 targets) for 209 yards last season and may be in line for more action during the 2024 campaign.

Thompson could miss entire season

James Thompson may miss the entire season for the Badgers according to head coach Luke Fickell, 1070 The Game Madison reports. Thompson suffered a major injury during training camp last week, and his whole season now looks to be in jeopardy. The senior defensive lineman should be able to maintain eligibility by taking a medical redshirt if he is to miss the year.

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Western Michigan’s last 10 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Wisconsin’s last 6 games

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction

Take Western Michigan. This Broncos team is no pushover. They return eight starters on offense, led by veteran quarterback Hayden Wolff. Jalen Buckley, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, also returns, while receivers Kenneth Womack and Anthony Sambucci return as well. The offensive line needed small upgrades, which happened in the transfer portal. The defense is experienced as well.

Given that the Broncos will be one of the better teams in the MAC this season, this is a tough opening draw for the Badgers.

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Western Michigan Broncos +24