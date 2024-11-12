Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction: Is the under the smart bet?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green

    MACtion heads to Doyt L. Perry Stadium for Tuesday night’s Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Falcons laying eight points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 58.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Bowling Green, OH?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Western Michigan Broncos (+8) at Bowling Green Falcons (-8); o/u 58.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

    Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

    TV: ESPN2

    Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points with WMU

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Western Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wolff struggles in loss to NIU

    Hayden Wolff was 14-for-27 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Wednesday’s 42-28 defeat versus Northern Illinois. Wolff performed the worst he has all season versus conference opponents as the Broncos took on a gritty Huskies defense. The senior quarterback led his team to a 4-0 conference record heading into the game with some impressive performances as of late, but he wasn’t able to come through against Northern Illinois. This tough defeat, though, does not not raise concerns for his ability to produce efficient outings in the coming weeks as the season closes out.

    Stewart rushes for 117 yards in win over CMU

    Terion Stewart accrued 20 carries for 117 yards during Tuesday’s 23-13 win against Central Michigan. Stewart put together another solid performance with huge output, and he now has 20 or more carries in the last three games for the Falcons. The starting running back is now at 679 rushing yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season. He’s primed for another big work-load share performance as Bowling Green takes on Western Michigan this upcoming week.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Western Michigan’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Western Michigan’s last 6 games when playing Bowling Green

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Bowling Green’s last 6 games when playing Western Michigan

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Bowling Green’s last 6 games when playing at home against Western Michigan

    Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction

    Take the under. While the over is 7-2 in Western Michigan games this season, the under is 6-3 in Bowling Green contests. I see this more as a BGSU game. The Broncos allow 182.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 106 in the nation. The league average is 154.8 rushing yards per game. I think Stewart and the running game will set the tone tonight.

    Meanwhile, the Falcons defense has been strong. They held a banged-up CMU offense to only 13 points last week. They held Toledo to 26 points two weeks ago. Over their past five weeks, Bowling Green has allowed 20-plus points only once.  

    Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction: UNDER 58.5

