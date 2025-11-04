Week 11 College Football Odds: Saturday Late Games (Nov. 8)

LAS VEGAS — Saturday’s late slate in Week 11 brings serious playoff implications as several ranked teams close out a loaded college football schedule. Alabama faces LSU under the lights in Tuscaloosa, Miami looks to stay hot against Syracuse, and Texas A&M heads to Columbia for a tricky road test against Missouri. The Week 11 college football odds show sharp movement on key numbers, offering bettors plenty to digest as lines settle heading into the weekend.

Week 11 College Football Odds Saturday Late Games

Miami (FL) (#18) vs Syracuse

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 3:30 PM ET — Miami Gardens, FL

Spread: Syracuse +28.5 (−115) / Miami −28.5 (−105)

Total: 45.5 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Texas A&M (#3) at Missouri (#19)

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 3:30 PM ET — Columbia, MO

Spread: Texas A&M −7.0 (−105) / Missouri +7.0 (−115)

Total: 48.0 — Over (−105) / Under (−115)

Moneyline: Texas A&M −260 / Missouri +215

Vanderbilt (#15) vs Auburn

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 4:00 PM ET — Nashville, TN

Spread: Auburn +7.0 (−120) / Vanderbilt −7.0 (EVEN)

Total: 46.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: Auburn +210 / Vanderbilt −250

Washington (#24) vs Wisconsin

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 4:30 PM ET — Seattle, WA

Spread: Washington −11.0 (−110) / Wisconsin +11.0 (−110)

Total: 44.5 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: Washington −420 / Wisconsin +315

Virginia (#12) vs Wake Forest

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:00 PM ET — Charlottesville, VA

Spread: Wake Forest +6.5 (−110) / Virginia −6.5 (−110)

Total: 48.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: Wake Forest +200 / Virginia −240

Alabama (#4) vs LSU

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:30 PM ET — Tuscaloosa, AL

Spread: LSU +10.0 (−110) / Alabama −10.0 (−110)

Total: 49.0 — Over (−115) / Under (−105)

Moneyline: LSU +290 / Alabama −380

Notre Dame (#10) vs Navy

Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:30 PM ET — South Bend, IN

Spread: Navy +26.5 (−110) / Notre Dame −26.5 (−110)

Total: 56.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)

Moneyline: Navy +1100 / Notre Dame −3500

