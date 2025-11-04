Week 11 College Football Odds: Saturday Late Games (Nov. 8)

LAS VEGAS — Saturday’s late slate in Week 11 brings serious playoff implications as several ranked teams close out a loaded college football schedule. Alabama faces LSU under the lights in Tuscaloosa, Miami looks to stay hot against Syracuse, and Texas A&M heads to Columbia for a tricky road test against Missouri. The Week 11 college football odds show sharp movement on key numbers, offering bettors plenty to digest as lines settle heading into the weekend.
Week 11 College Football Odds Saturday Late Games
Miami (FL) (#18) vs Syracuse
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 3:30 PM ET — Miami Gardens, FL
Spread: Syracuse +28.5 (−115) / Miami −28.5 (−105)
Total: 45.5 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)
Texas A&M (#3) at Missouri (#19)
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 3:30 PM ET — Columbia, MO
Spread: Texas A&M −7.0 (−105) / Missouri +7.0 (−115)
Total: 48.0 — Over (−105) / Under (−115)
Moneyline: Texas A&M −260 / Missouri +215
Vanderbilt (#15) vs Auburn
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 4:00 PM ET — Nashville, TN
Spread: Auburn +7.0 (−120) / Vanderbilt −7.0 (EVEN)
Total: 46.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)
Moneyline: Auburn +210 / Vanderbilt −250
Washington (#24) vs Wisconsin
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 4:30 PM ET — Seattle, WA
Spread: Washington −11.0 (−110) / Wisconsin +11.0 (−110)
Total: 44.5 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)
Moneyline: Washington −420 / Wisconsin +315
Virginia (#12) vs Wake Forest
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:00 PM ET — Charlottesville, VA
Spread: Wake Forest +6.5 (−110) / Virginia −6.5 (−110)
Total: 48.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)
Moneyline: Wake Forest +200 / Virginia −240
Alabama (#4) vs LSU
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:30 PM ET — Tuscaloosa, AL
Spread: LSU +10.0 (−110) / Alabama −10.0 (−110)
Total: 49.0 — Over (−115) / Under (−105)
Moneyline: LSU +290 / Alabama −380
Notre Dame (#10) vs Navy
Time/Location: Sat, Nov. 8, 7:30 PM ET — South Bend, IN
Spread: Navy +26.5 (−110) / Notre Dame −26.5 (−110)
Total: 56.0 — Over (−110) / Under (−110)
Moneyline: Navy +1100 / Notre Dame −3500
