Washington State vs Ole Miss Odds — Public Betting, Lines & Pick

The Washington State vs Ole Miss odds paint a lopsided picture in Oxford, with the No. 4 Rebels laying more than four touchdowns and the total set just below 60. The question for bettors is whether Mississippi’s tempo and explosive rate can stretch this margin past key numbers, or if Washington State can turn this into a field-position game that keeps the Washington State vs Ole Miss odds inside the number. Below we line up opening vs current prices, public splits, injuries, and clear buy/sell points before our pick.

Washington State vs Ole Miss — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels

Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 12:45 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 12:45 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, MS)

Washington State vs Ole Miss Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: Ole Miss −32.5 / Washington State +32.5

Ole Miss −32.5 / Washington State +32.5 Moneyline: NL / NL

NL / NL Total: 59

59 Notes: Books set a massive number around 31–33 with a near-60 total; key side pivots sit at 31 and 34, while totals sensitivity lives at 58/59.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: Ole Miss −32.5 (−110) / Washington State +32.5 (−110)

Ole Miss −32.5 (−110) / Washington State +32.5 (−110) Moneyline: NL / NL

NL / NL Total: 59

59 Move (open → now): Flat for now; watch for toggles at 31.5/33.5 and 58/60.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Expect a majority on Ole Miss at any number ≤ −33.

Expect a majority on Ole Miss at any number ≤ −33. Total tickets: Slight Over lean at 59 given Rebel pace; Under interest appears at 60+.

Slight Over lean at 59 given Rebel pace; Under interest appears at 60+. Read: Recreational money tends to lay big chalk with marquee home favorites; sharper buyback usually waits for −34 or better.

Injuries & Availability

Washington State: Monitor trench depth and WR rotation; confirm statuses 90 minutes pre-kick.

Monitor trench depth and WR rotation; confirm statuses 90 minutes pre-kick. Ole Miss: Skill group remains the engine; verify any late secondary tweaks on Friday.

Betting Trends & Key Numbers

Key spread pivots: 31, 33, 34. Favorites often see resistance at −34; dogs attract interest at +34.5/+35.

31, 33, 34. Favorites often see resistance at −34; dogs attract interest at +34.5/+35. Total pivots: 58/59 are sensitive. Over buyers prefer ≤ 59; Under buyers want 60+.

58/59 are sensitive. Over buyers prefer ≤ 59; Under buyers want 60+. Script: If Ole Miss races ahead early, derivatives like 1H −17.5 and team totals come into play; if WSU controls pace, live Under tends to track.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Ole Miss −32.5 (−110)

Buy up to: −33 (−110 or better)

−33 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −31.5 (to −125)

−31.5 (to −125) Total lean: Over 59 only at 58.5 or better; otherwise pass unless live tempo pops.

