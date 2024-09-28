Washington State vs. Boise State: Heisman Hopefuls Collide?

The Broncos will host Washington State late on Saturday night. Boise State enters this matchup 2-1 and will be led by the best running back in the country thus far in Ashton Jeanty. The Cougars head to Idaho with a 4-0 record and have one of the more underrated quarterbacks of the season in John Mateer leading the way. The Broncos are 7 point favorites at home. How will this Washington State vs. Boise State matchup play out when it kicks off at 10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington State Cougars (+7) at Boise State Broncos (-7) o/u 65

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cougars

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Washington State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State will come into Saturday night ranked 25th in the country. Last week they took on Portland State and won 56-14. Maddux Madsen completed 13 passes for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jeanty rushed for 127 yards and Dylan Riley was right behind him with 96 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Portland State is 0-3 so this was a pretty easy victory. The big matchup of the season thus far was the battle with Oregon. Madsen only completed 17 of his 40 pass attempts in this one, going for 148 yards and a touchdown. Jeanty ran for 192 yards and 3 scores. The defense helped get some very favorable field position by recovering two fumbles in Oregon territory. At the end of the day, the Broncos fell 37-34.

Washington State Cougars

The Cougars continued on with their undefeated season after beating the San Jose State Spartans 54-52 in double overtime last week. John Mateer threw for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns along with 2 interceptions. He also led the team on the ground with 111 yards and a touchdown. Mateer has 425 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in the 4 games this season. He also leads the nation in points responsible for, 5th in passing yards per completion, 7th in passing touchdowns, and 15th in passing yards. He is the definition of a dual threat QB. The Washington State defense allowed SJSU QB Emmett Brown 375 yards and 4 touchdowns but also picked him off twice. Floyd Chalk was the lead back for the Spartans who averaged 8.5 yards on 11 carries and had two touchdowns. This will be the first road matchup for the Cougars this season and they will follow it up with their bye week.

Washington State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Washington State is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 6-6 in Washington State’s last 12 games

Boise State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 9-3 in Boise State’s last 12 games

Washington State vs. Boise State Prediction:

I’ll take the over 65 points in this matchup. It is a high total but I don’t think it is high enough. Boise State is 3-0 to the over in their 3 games this season. They lead the FBS in offensive plays of 50+ yards this season with 7 and are 2nd in one-play touchdown drives with 4 on the season. The Broncos average 296 rush yards per game, good for 4th in the country. Washington State allows 130 rush yards per game and is ranked 117th in the country in opponent yards per game at 478. Boise State is ranked 8th in the country in yards per game at 510 and the Cougars are right behind them at 13 with 474.7 yards per game. The Broncos are 9th in points per game at 45, and Washington State is 19th with 38.3. Boise State is also 120th in the country in points allowed per game with 41 and the Cougars allow 29 per game. Both teams have very good offenses and poor defenses and I think we should see a lot of points in a fun one on Saturday night.

Washington State vs. Boise State Prediction: Over 65