Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their road loss to Oregon, will Washington State be able to bounce back on Saturday in Tempe? Or will Arizona State cover as a 5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Washington State vs. Arizona State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington State Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th 2023

Mountain America Stadium

TV: PACN

Washington State vs Arizona State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Sun Devils in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of public bets are on ASU +5 Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Washington State Cougars Game Notes

Cam Ward did all that could in Eugene against Oregon last weekend, going 34/48 for 438 yards and a touchdown pass. The junior quarterback has felt the pain of not having an effective run game this season, and it has cast a cloud on the Cougars over the past month. Ward remains one of the top passing prospects in the nation, and he’s thrown for 2,221 yards, with 15 touchdowns to three interceptions thru seven starts.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Trenton Bourguet had every opportunity to finally get Arizona State over the hump after coming so close over the past month, but he wasn’t able to after finishing with just 196 yards and an interception. The Tucson native played strong against Colorado and California in his two starts prior, and if the Wazzu defense doesn’t come alive, he may be able to get back on track here. Bourguet has thrown for 922 yards with one touchdown to three interceptions across four games.

Washington State vs Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Trends

WAZZU is 4-3 against the spread with an 4-3 o/u record

ASU is 3-3-1 ATS, with an 1-6 over/under record

Washington State vs Arizona State Betting Prediction

The only thing that would make this scarier for the visitors is if it were scheduled on Halloween. The trajectory of Washington State’s season has swiftly changed in a spooky way this October, and after watching their 4-0 start evaporate, they’ll now have to face the most resilient team in the conference. Arizona State does not have the look of a 1-6 team, and after nearly upsetting USC, they’ve gone on to put real scares on Cal, Colorado, and an undefeated Washington squad in Seattle. The Sun Devils are so close to breaking through, and with this being their homecoming game, all of the signs are there for a home upset. Wazzu holds an immense advantage at the quarterback position, so give the low Over a look, but roll the dice and spot Arizona State the points for this Pac-12 battle.