Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their road win over Auburn, will Ole Miss also come through on Saturday in Oxford? Or will Vanderbilt cover as a 24.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Commodores in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of public bets are on Vandy +24.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Vanderbilt Commodores Game Notes

Ken Seals naturally felt the effects of dealing with the Georgia defense, but he finished with 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior quarterback hasn’t been able to turn the tide for Vandy this season, and he’ll face another uphill battle here on the road with Ole Miss this weekend. Seals has passed for 836 yards, with eight touchdowns to two interceptions through six games.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Jaxson Dart came through with another winning effort in Auburn last weekend, passing for 202 yards and totaling three touchdowns. The junior quarterback has responded to the September loss to Alabama, and he’ll now look to lead the Rebels to a fourth straight win on Saturday. Dart has thrown for 1,840 yards, with 13 touchdowns to three interceptions and rushing for 346 yards and six scores through seven starts.

Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

VANDY is 1-7 against the spread with an 2-5 o/u record

OLE is 5-2 ATS, with an 4-3 over/under record

Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Betting Prediction

While this is a massive margin for Mississippi, this one could end up getting dark for Vanderbilt. The Commodores have struggled since having to replace AJ Swann under center, and after scrapping with Auburn last week, the Rebels may be looking to let some steam off here in every SEC school’s favorite matchup. Back a big win for Ole Miss in their homecoming game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: Ole Miss to Cover