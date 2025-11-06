UTSA vs South Florida Picks & Odds for Thursday Nov 7 (Week 11)

TAMPA, FL — Thursday night lights shine on Raymond James Stadium as South Florida hosts UTSA in AAC action. The UTSA vs South Florida odds list the Bulls as 13.5-point favorites with a total of 67.5 points (7:30 PM ET, ESPN). Our UTSA vs South Florida picks weigh speed, defense, and public betting splits suggest in a matchup that could turn into a late-season shootout under the Florida sun.

How to Watch UTSA vs South Florida

📅 Thursday, Nov 6, 2025

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 ESPN

🏟 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

UTSA vs South Florida Odds — Week 11

Spread: South Florida –13.5 (–120)

Total: 67.5 (Over –115 / Under –105)

Moneyline: South Florida –575; UTSA +400

Where This Game Will Be Won

South Florida’s offense has exploded behind dual-threat QB play, averaging more yards per game since Week 8 than just about any other QB in the nation. UTSA counters with a physical defense that has forced turnovers in five straight contests but has struggled offensively at times. The UTSA vs South Florida picks market expects good pace — both teams rank top-20 nationally in seconds per snap — which drives that 67.5 total.

On paper, South Florida’s speed and home-field edge are decisive, but UTSA’s ability to grind long drives could frustrate bettors expecting fireworks early. If the Bulls can dictate pace and hit their perimeter routes, this could get away quickly. Otherwise, it’s a race between clock control and explosiveness.

UTSA vs South Florida – Who is the Public Betting?

Public tickets: 70% on South Florida –14, 30% on UTSA +14.

Opening line: South Florida –12.5 (–110); Current: –13.5 (–105).

Totals moved from 66.5 to 67.5 with slight Over money.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

South Florida has covered four straight at home; UTSA 1-4 ATS last five as a road dog.

Favorites of 13+ in the AAC are 61% ATS since 2022.

Four of UTSA’s last six games have gone Over the total.

UTSA vs South Florida Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: South Florida –13.5. The Bulls’ offense is rolling, and the crowd in Tampa should fuel momentum against a UTSA team that can’t keep up if forced into shootout mode. Our UTSA vs South Florida predictions favor South Florida covering and the Over remaining in play through four quarters.

