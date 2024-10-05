USC vs. Minnesota: USC Covers on the Road?

The USC Trojans will head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday night. USC followed up their loss to Michigan with a win over Wisconsin last week. Minnesota will be looking for their first Big Ten win of the season. Can the Gophers cover the spread at home when this USC vs. Minnesota matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

USC Trojans (-8) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (+8) o/u 47.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: BTN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Heavy on Trojans

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 92% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans

After a 27-24 loss to Michigan, USC hosted the Wisconsin Badgers last week and won 38-21. The Trojans struggled early on in this one, entering halftime trailing 21-10. But they woke up in the second half scoring 28 points and holding the Badgers to 0. Miller Moss threw for 308 yards and had 3 touchdowns along with an interception. The ground game combined for 161 yards. The defense allowed 180 passing yards and a touchdown. They also had an interception that was returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery. Wisconsin averaged 4.2 yards on 25 carries but scored twice on the ground.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota comes into this one with a 2-3 record and have lost the last two, with a 31-14 loss to Iowa and a 27-24 loss to Michigan. Max Brosmer threw for 258 yards against Michigan and added a touchdown and an interception. The ground game averaged just 1.5 yards on 25 carries. The Gophers also lost a fumble. The defense picked off Alex Orji once but also allowed a touchdown on 18 pass attempts. Michigan also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

USC vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

USC is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 8-2 in USC’s last 10 road games

Minnesota is 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Minnesota’s last 5 games

USC vs. Minnesota Prediction:

I’ll roll with the public and take the Trojans to cover the 8 point spread in this one. Minnesota was able to make a comeback last week to make the game close against Michigan, but the Wolverines don’t have a quarterback. The only 2 wins of the season for the Gophers are against FSC school Rhode Island and Nevada. I think USC got their welcome to the Big Ten moment when they got smacked in the mouth by the Michigan run game in the first half of their game. The Trojans bounced back with a 38-21 win over Wisconsin. I think they’ll be more prepared this time around when they head to Minnesota. The Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has also thrown 4 interceptions in the last 3 games. I think USC makes a statement on Saturday night and leaves Minnesota with a big time win.

USC vs. Minnesota Prediction: USC -8