UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State Picks & Prediction

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 8:27 am by admin

JONESBORO, AR — UL Lafayette travels to Arkansas State on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers opened Arkansas State −2.5 with a total of 53.5, and those same numbers remain posted into midweek. With no movement off the opener, this matchup is a clean example of how to evaluate UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State picks using opening lines, stability, and public betting data.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State

📅 Date: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 ⏰ Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV: ESPNU

ESPNU 🏟 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State Odds

Team Spread Total ML UL Lafayette +2.5 53.5 +115 Arkansas State −2.5 53.5 −135

Who Is The Public Betting – UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State

Team % of Bets Open Current UL Lafayette 46% +2.5 +2.5 Arkansas State 54% −2.5 −2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Where This Game Will Be Won

This matchup shows a market that has stayed exactly where it opened. Arkansas State began −2.5 and remains −2.5, with the total fixed at 53.5. When nothing moves, it generally means the opening line was close to balanced. Casual bettors can use this example to practice reading the basics: how the spread opened, whether it moved, and whether the total shifted. More detailed explanations of these concepts appear in our main sports betting guides.

Before You Bet

Opening vs. current line: No change from −2.5 indicates a steady market. Our guide to closing-line value explains why this matters.

No change from −2.5 indicates a steady market. Our guide to closing-line value explains why this matters. Public betting: A 54/46 split with no movement suggests even action. Learn how to read splits using our college football public betting guide.

A 54/46 split with no movement suggests even action. Learn how to read splits using our college football public betting guide. Line shopping: Small differences across sportsbooks can matter. Our line shopping guide shows how to compare spreads and totals.

UL Lafayette vs Arkansas State Picks & Prediction

With the spread and total unchanged from the opener and the public nearly split, this remains a standard “small home favorite” setup. Bettors tracking this board can watch for any late move off −2.5 as kickoff approaches. If you’re building multi-leg plays, our free parlay calculator shows how this matchup affects possible payouts.

Pick: Arkansas State −2.5

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.