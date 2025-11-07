Tulane vs Memphis Best Bets – Expert Picks & Odds

MEMPHIS, TN — Friday night AAC play features a ranked matchup as No. 22 Memphis hosts Tulane under the lights at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tulane vs Memphis odds list the Tigers as 3.5-point favorites with a total of 53.5 points (9:00 PM ET, ESPN2). Our Tulane vs Memphis best bets explore where momentum, matchups and public money intersect in a critical AAC showdown.

How to Watch Tulane vs Memphis

📅 Friday, Nov 7, 2025

⏰ 9:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN2

🏟 Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)

Tulane vs Memphis Odds — Week 11

Spread: Memphis –3.5 (–115)

Total: 53.5 (Over –120 / Under EVEN)

Moneyline: Memphis –170; Tulane +145

Where This Game Will Be Won

Memphis enters with the AAC’s top-rated scoring offense and a quarterback who has accounted for 28 touchdowns through 10 games. Tulane counters with an efficient defense and a steady run game that eats clock and limits possessions. The Tulane vs Memphis best bets discussion starts with that contrast — tempo versus discipline — and how each staff plans to set the rhythm.

Tulane has thrived as an underdog recently (4-1 ATS last five in that role), but Memphis’s home field and balanced attack tilt this matchup. If Tulane wins the turnover battle, it can cover and threaten outright. Otherwise, expect Memphis to lean on its ground game late to close out a tight Friday night battle.

Tulane vs Memphis – Who is the Public Betting Tonight?

Public tickets: 56% on Memphis –3.5; 44% on Tulane +3.5.

Opening line: Memphis –4.5 (–110); Current: –3.5 (–115).

Totals stable around 53.5 with balanced Over/Under handle.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Tulane is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 conference games.

Memphis has hit the Over in five of its last six home matchups.

Favorites of 3–4 points in the AAC cover about 54% of the time historically.

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Over 53.5. Both offenses are built for big plays and tempo tends to rise under Friday night lights. Our Tulane vs Memphis best bets favor Memphis to win a high-scoring game where the Tigers pull away late, but the Over offers the cleaner angle.

