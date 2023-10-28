Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their victory over North Texas, will Tulane also come through on Saturday in Houston? Or will Rice cover as a 10-point underdog? Keep reading for our Tulane vs. Rice prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls Cornhuskers

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Rice Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Tulane vs Rice Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Owls in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of public bets are on Rice +10. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

Michael Pratt had another strong outing in the homecoming win over North Texas, going 15/21 for 194 yards, and four total touchdowns (3 pass, 1 rush). The veteran quarterback has been sharp again for Tulane this season, and we can only wonder how their home matchup against Ole Miss may have gone if he was available behind center. Pratt has passed for 1,131 yards, with 12 touchdowns to two interceptions through five games.

Rice Owls Game Notes

JT Daniels added another productive outing to his resume last week in Tulsa, passing for 342 yards, with two touchdown tosses and a scoring run. The folk hero of college football is heading into the final stretch of his storied college career, and he could leave his mark with a memorable effort in this matchup with ranked Tulane. Daniels has passed for 2,173 yards, with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions through seven starts.

Tulane vs Rice Betting Trends

Tulane is 3-4 against the spread with an 1-6 o/u record

Rice is 5-2 ATS, with an 4-3 over/under record

Tulane vs Rice Betting Prediction

Tulane is without a doubt the signature team in the AAC, after electing against joining the Big 12 just yet, but if there’s anyone who’d have a fighting chance to slow them down, it’s JT Daniels. The veteran quarterback has made Rice competitive this season, and with this set to be his final college homecoming, a strong effort may follow. I don’t believe they hang a second blemish on Tulane, but I do believe they’ll put a scare on them, so spot Rice the points for this AAC contest.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: Rice to Cover