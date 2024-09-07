Tennessee vs. NC State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Charlotte to take on the NC State Wolfpack. Are the Vols a good bet to cover as 10.0-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. NC State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

399 Tennessee (-10.0) at 400 NC State (+10.0); o/u 60.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Tennessee vs. NC State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 93% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee won their season opener 69-3 against Chattanooga. Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in one half of football. The Vols now travel to face the Wolfpack in Charlotte.

NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

The Wolfpack moved to 1-0 after beating Western Carolina by 17 points on August 29th. Jordan Waters led the way rushing for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 attempts. NC State now face the #14 Vols on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. NC State Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

NC State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

NC State is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games.

Tennessee vs. NC State BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. Both of these teams have very good quarterbacks and a lot of skill on the offensive side of the ball. The tempo should be quick on both sides, this is a high total, but I still like the over on a neutral field.

Tennessee vs. NC State Prediction: Over 60.5