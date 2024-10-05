Close Menu
    Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Vols Keeps Rolling

    Duke James
    Saturday College Football Best Spread Bets

    The 4th ranked Volunteers will look to stay undefeated when they head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. Arkansas comes into this one with a 3-2 record with both losses coming to ranked teams. Tennessee enters Saturday following a huge win at Oklahoma in their first road game. Can the Vols cover the 13.5 point spread when this Tennessee vs. Arkansas matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Volunteers (-13.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (+13.5) o/u 57

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

    DWR Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

    TV: ABC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Vols

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee continued their hot start to the season with a 25-15 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. This was the first road matchup for Nico Iamaleava and the Vols. The offense was far from perfect in this one. Nico threw for 194 yards completing 13 of his 21 pass attempts with a touchdown. He was also sacked 3 times and fumbled twice, turning the ball over both times. The ground game struggled as well averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 52 attempts. Luckily, Jackson Arnold started for the Sooners offense and every time the Vols offense turned the ball over, he would give it right back. The Tennessee defense had an interception, two forced fumbles, and 3 sacks. The Sooners replaced Arnold with Michael Hawkins Jr. in the 2nd half and they were able to score two touchdowns, one throwing and one rushing. The Vols were only able to put up 2 field goals in the 2nd half.

    Arkansas Razorbacks

    The Razorbacks faced off against the Texas A&M Aggies last week and lost 21-17. Taylen Green completed 23 passes for 279 yards and added a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled 3 times, losing 2 of them. Usually a good runner, Green was held to 6 rushing yards on 13 carries. Arkansas combined for 100 yards on the ground. On defense, they allowed Marcell Reed just 11 completions, but those went for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. Le’Veon Moss also managed 117 yards rushing on 13 carries.

    Tennessee is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

    The OVER is 7-4 in Tennessee’s last 11 games

    Arkansas is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games at home against Tennessee

    The OVER is 5-0 in Arkansas’ last 5 games at home

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction:

    I like the Vols to cover the 13.5 point spread on the road. Tennessee just went to Oklahoma and took home a victory. This team now has experience on the road and there won’t be any nerves or surprises going to Arkansas. The offense has looked incredible so far this season but stumbled a little bit against a very good Oklahoma defense, losing two fumbles and scoring just 25 points (averaging 49). This is a good bounce back spot for the offense to get back on track and I don’t think they will have much of a problem scoring on a Razorbacks defense that is giving up 25 points per game. The defense for Tennessee has also looked very fast and strong giving up just 8 points per game with a high of 15 to Oklahoma last week. Arkansas should struggle moving the ball and the Vols offense should should get back to dominating like they’ve done all season and put a lot of points on the board.

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction: Tennessee -13.5

