Stanford vs BYU Prediction: Will Young’s Arm or Retzlaff’s Legs Control Provo?

In this Stanford vs BYU prediction, we get a late-night matchup of contrasting styles. Stanford is leaning on Ashton Daniels’ replacement, prized QB recruit Elijah Brown, to drive a more vertical passing attack. BYU, meanwhile, is led by dynamic dual-threat QB Jake Retzlaff, who thrives in broken-play situations and keeps defenses on their heels. With a tight spread on the board, the winner of this game could define early-season momentum for two programs in transition.

Stanford vs. BYU Event Information

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at BYU Cougars

Stanford Cardinal at BYU Cougars Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, UT

LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, UT TV: ESPN2

Stanford vs. BYU Betting Odds

Spread: BYU -4.5

BYU -4.5 Moneyline: Stanford +160 / BYU -190

Stanford +160 / BYU -190 Total: 49.5

Early action has leaned toward Stanford with the points, while the total has seen modest interest on the Over given both teams' offensive explosiveness.

Stanford’s Offense vs. BYU’s Defense

Stanford’s offense has been retooled around QB Elijah Brown, the freshman phenom who brings pocket poise and accuracy downfield. His chemistry with WR Elic Ayomanor gives the Cardinal a legitimate big-play threat on the perimeter. Complementing that is RB Sedrick Irvin Jr., who keeps defenses honest with tough runs between the tackles.

BYU’s defense will counter with a physical front seven anchored by DE Tyler Batty. The Cougars thrive on mixing coverages and forcing quarterbacks into late throws. Their biggest challenge will be containing Ayomanor without giving up consistent underneath routes to Stanford’s slot options.

BYU’s Offense vs. Stanford’s Defense

Cougars QB Jake Retzlaff is the ultimate wild card. His dual-threat ability allows BYU to stretch defenses horizontally, especially when paired with RB LJ Martin in zone-read concepts. WR Kody Epps adds a reliable third-down option, making the Cougars difficult to defend in space.

Stanford’s defense is young but athletic. LB Tristan Sinclair is a stabilizer in the middle, while DB Zahran Manley will be tasked with limiting Epps in coverage. The key will be whether Stanford can keep Retzlaff bottled up in the pocket—if not, his scrambling could be the difference late.

Key Matchups to Watch

Elijah Brown vs. BYU secondary – Can the freshman avoid mistakes in his first real road test? Jake Retzlaff’s legs vs. Stanford’s linebackers – If he escapes contain, chunk gains follow. Elic Ayomanor vs. BYU corners – One explosive play could tilt the spread. Red zone execution – Both offenses move the ball, but efficiency inside the 20 will determine the winner.

Stanford vs. BYU Prediction

This matchup is tight for a reason. Stanford brings the more polished passing attack, but they’re asking a freshman QB to handle a rowdy Provo environment. BYU counters with experience, a dual-threat playmaker at quarterback, and a defense that thrives in high-energy night games.

Expect Stanford to land some early shots through the air, but BYU’s ability to control tempo with Retzlaff’s legs and Martin’s ground game should win out in the fourth quarter.

Best Bets:

BYU -4.5

Over 49.5

Projected Score: BYU 31, Stanford 24