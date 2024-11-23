Close Menu

    Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Prediction: Can Panthers Cover on the Road?

    Duke James
    Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

    The Panthers and the Cardinals are both looking to get back in the win column when they face off on Saturday afternoon. Pittsburgh has lost 3 straight games and enter this matchup with a 7-3 record. The Cardinals are sitting with a 6-4 record on the season. They are 8.5 point home favorites and this Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Pittsburgh Panthers (+8.5) at Louisville Cardinals (-8.5) o/u 57.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

    L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY

    TV: ESPN2

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Panthers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Pittsburgh Panthers

    The Panthers started off red hot winning their first 7 games before dropping their last 3. Last week was a 24-20 loss to Clemson. Nate Yarnell was the starting QB and he completed 34 of 54 pass attempts for 350 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. Desmond Reid was the lead back taking 14 carries for 68 yards. Clemson had 8 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Pitt had 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Eli Holstein has been cleared to play against Louisville, however a starter has yet to be named for the Panthers. 

    Louisville Cardinals

    Louisville took the trip across the country last week and lost 38-35 to Stanford. They were 21 point favorites for that matchup. Tyler Shough completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 270 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. Duke Watson had 117 yards on 11 carries for 3 touchdowns on the day. The defense had one interception to go along with 6 sacks. Stanford kicked a game winning field goal as time expired. 

    Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games  

    The UNDER is 5-0 in Pittsburgh’s last 5 road games against Louisville

    Louisville is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

    The OVER is 6-1 in Louisville’s last 7 home games

    Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Prediction:

    Take Pittsburgh to cover the 8.5 point spread on Saturday. These are two pretty even teams. The Panthers played well against Clemson, losing by 4 without their starting quarterback last week. Louisville has struggled defensively at times this season, including 38 points to a 3-7 Stanford squad last week. Now they return home, however they are 0-3 ATS this season following a loss. This is too many points. Take the Panthers to keep this one close.

    Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Prediction: Pittsburgh +8.5

