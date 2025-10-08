Pittsburgh vs Florida State Odds — Spread, Total & Pick

The Pittsburgh vs Florida State odds spotlight a noon kick in Tallahassee with ranking stakes and ACC positioning on the line. Mike Norvell’s No. 25 Seminoles carry the favorite tag behind a balanced offense, while Pitt’s front aims to muddy the pocket and shorten possessions. As bettors frame key numbers around 10 and 14, the Pittsburgh vs Florida State odds total sits in the high-50s, inviting game-script debates: can Pitt’s defense slow FSU’s explosives, or does tempo tilt this toward a track meet?

Pittsburgh vs Florida State — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, FL)

Pittsburgh vs Florida State Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: Florida State −10.5 / Pittsburgh +10.5

Florida State −10.5 / Pittsburgh +10.5 Moneyline: Florida State −400 / Pittsburgh +300

Florida State −400 / Pittsburgh +300 Total: 57.5

57.5 Notes: Market posted a clean one-score-plus favorite with a high-50s total; books protecting 10/14 on the side, 57/58 on the total.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: Florida State −10.5 (−110) / Pittsburgh +10.5 (−110)

Florida State −10.5 (−110) / Pittsburgh +10.5 (−110) Moneyline: Florida State −400 / Pittsburgh +300

Florida State −400 / Pittsburgh +300 Total: 57.5

57.5 Move (open → now): Holding steady at −10.5; total flat at 57.5.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Slight majority leaning Florida State −10.5

Slight majority leaning Florida State −10.5 Total tickets: Modest preference to Over 57.5

Modest preference to Over 57.5 Read: If the spread ticks to −11/−11.5, buyback on Pittsburgh may appear; if the total reaches 58/58.5, Under interest typically increases.

Injuries & Weather

Pittsburgh: Monitoring WR/CB rotations; confirm starters 90 minutes pre-kick.

Monitoring WR/CB rotations; confirm starters 90 minutes pre-kick. Florida State: Skill group trending healthy; verify trench depth on Friday.

Skill group trending healthy; verify trench depth on Friday. Weather: Warm and dry Tallahassee noon window with light breeze — friendly to offense and kickers.

Pittsburgh vs Florida State Betting Trends

Florida State strong ATS at home when favored in the 7–14 range.

Pittsburgh improved as a road dog this season, with defense driving covers in lower-tempo games.

Totals around 57–58 hinge on explosive plays and short fields; special teams loom large.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Florida State −10.5 (−110)

Buy up to: −11 (−110 or better)

−11 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −9.5 (to −125)

−9.5 (to −125) Total lean: Under 57.5 only at 58/58.5; Over requires 57 or better with favorable pace notes.

