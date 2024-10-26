Close Menu

    Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Can Nittany Lions Cover on Road?

    Two Big 10 foes will square off on Saturday night when the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Nittany Lions enter this matchup as the 3rd ranked team in the country after they narrowly edged out the USC Trojans to stay undefeated two weeks ago. The Badgers are sitting with a 5-2 record and have won their last 3 games. Can they keep the momentum going and pull off an upset? The Nittany Lions are 6.5 point favorites on the road and this Penn State vs. Wisconsin matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Penn State Nittany Lions (-6.5) at Wisconsin Badgers (+6.5) o/u 47.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

    Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

    TV: NBC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Favoring Nittany Lions

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Penn State Nittany Lions

    Penn State remained undefeated after a close battle at USC two weeks ago. They scored a touchdown with 3 minutes left to tie up the game and eventually go to OT. USC started with the ball and missed a field goal. Penn State kicker Ryan Barker did not miss his field goal and Penn State won 33-30. Drew Allar completed 30 passes for 391 yards. He added 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The ground game struggled a bit averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. The defense allowed 2 passing touchdowns but had an interception. They struggled against the run allowing 7.9 yards per carry. Ryan Barker was a perfect 4-4 on field goals for the day. The Nittany Lions are 23rd in the country averaging 5.2 yards per rush attempt and 15th in opponent yards per rush attempt at 3.2.

    Wisconsin Badgers

    The Badgers are 3-1 in Big 10 play so far this season and have won their last 3 games. Braedyn Locke took over the offense after Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL against Alabama. He has completed 59% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and has 5 interceptions. Locke also has 2 rushing touchdowns. Tawee Walker is the lead running back for this Wisconsin squad. He ran for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns against Purdue, 198 yards and 3 touchdowns against Rutgers, and 126 yards against Northwestern (Wisconsin’s last 3 games). Wisconsin is 13th in the country in points allowed at 18.3 but against their two ranked opponents this season, they gave up 42 to Alabama and 38 to USC.

    Penn State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Wisconsin 

    The UNDER is 7-5 in Penn State’s last 12 games

    Wisconsin is 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games

    The OVER is 4-1 in Wisconsin’s last 5 games

    Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction:

    Take Penn State to cover the 6.5 points in this matchup. I’m not sold on this Badgers team. They have won 3 straight but these were against very poor opponents. Against the two ranked teams this season, they lost by 32 to Alabama and 17 to USC. The Nittany Lions just went all the way to Los Angeles and beat a very good USC team. They dominated West Virginia 34-12 in their other road game this season. Now Penn State is coming off of a bye and will be well rested and prepared for this game. Wisconsin has had a lot of success running the ball the last 3 games but that should come to an end against a defense allowing just 3.2 yards per carry and 95.2 rush yards per game. Wisconsin will struggle to move the ball and won’t be able to keep up with the Nittany Lions.

    Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Penn State -6.5

