Oregon vs. Washington Picks: Will Ducks cover spread in final test?

Rivalry Weekend always brings volatility, noise and inflated emotion — but bettors know that buried beneath all that chaos are real edges waiting to be uncovered. The Ducks and Huskies have traded blows for years and 2025 adds another layer to the rivalry. As we dive into our Oregon vs. Washington Picks, we’ll break down the matchup through the lens bettors care about: situational angles, personnel availability and how each team will try to dictate tempo in Seattle.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Husky Stadium — Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS (also available on the CBS Sports App / Paramount+)

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Oregon -6.5 51.5 -278 Washington +6.5 51.5 +225

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Oregon 62% -7.5 -6.5 Washington 48% +7.5 +6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Oregon vs. Washington Injury Report

Washington’s preparation for the rivalry has been shaped by the status of two key playmakers: running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston. Both players had been limited due to injuries earlier in November, but this week’s updates from head coach Jedd Fisch were encouraging. Fisch noted that Coleman and Boston have made strong progress, ramping up participation in practice and putting themselves in position to contribute on Saturday. They may not be 100%—rare for late November—but the Huskies expect both to be active.

The question for bettors is usage. Even if Coleman and Boston dress, expect Washington’s staff to be strategic with their snaps. Coleman’s workload could be monitored to avoid overuse, especially on early downs, and Boston may see modified route assignments depending on physical readiness. That introduces some volatility into Washington’s offensive rhythm and could limit the Huskies’ explosiveness against an Oregon defense that thrives when it can anticipate formations and force predictable passing situations.

Oregon vs. Washington Picks & Prediction

Oregon enters this matchup as a 6.5-point road favorite, and the number is justified. The Ducks have been the more consistent and structurally sound team all season, especially on the defensive side. Their front can disrupt Washington’s timing-based run game, which becomes even more important if Jonah Coleman’s workload is tempered in the early quarters. Oregon’s ability to generate stops on first down forces opponents into pass-heavy sequences — something Washington would prefer to avoid if Boston isn’t at full explosiveness.

Offensively, Oregon’s balance is the separator. The Ducks can win with pace, with power or by attacking Washington’s secondary vertically. Their offensive line has been the more reliable unit and should allow Oregon to control possession, sustain drives and limit Washington’s ability to trade scores. Rivalry games often bring unexpected swings, but structurally, Oregon’s matchup advantages give them the higher floor and the more stable scoring profile. That’s precisely the profile bettors want when laying less than a touchdown on the road.

Final Score Prediction:

Oregon 34 — Washington 24

The Ducks’ consistency, Washington’s uncertain skill-position usage and Oregon’s ability to dictate tempo lead to a comfortable Ducks victory and a cover of the 6.5-point spread.

