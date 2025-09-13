Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction: Can the Ducks win by 4 TDs?

Number 4 Oregon heads to Evanston to face unranked Northwestern at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Wildcats cover the 27.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Northwestern betting prediction.

Oregon is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. They have yet to lose a game this year, and their best win came against Oklahoma State.

Northwestern is 1-1 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this year. They lost to Tulane in Week 1 and defeated Western Illinois last week.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Matchup & Betting Odds

117 Oregon Ducks (-27.5) at 118 Northwestern Wildcats (+27.5); o/u 48.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, IL

TV: FOX

Oregon vs. Northwestern Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon backup quarterback Austin Novosad (back), defensive back Theran Johnson (undisclosed), and backup guard Kawika Rogers (ankle) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Northwestern on Saturday.

Ducks defensive back Trey McNutt (leg), wide receiver Evan Stewart (knee), and wide receiver Jurrion Dickey (suspension) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s contest.

Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

Northwestern starting running back Cam Porter will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. Porter ran for 501 yards and 6 touchdowns last season and opened the 2025 campaign with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown in the season’s first two games.

With Porter out of commission, the Wildcats will likely turn to redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II to man the backfield. Himon has 16 carries for 78 yards and 5 catches for 39 yards in 2 games of action for Northwestern this season.

Wildcats wide receiver Frank Covey II, defensive back Damon Walter, tight end Tyler Kielmeyer, linebacker Nathaniel Campbell, offensive lineman Jake Borcherding, offensive lineman Jack Bailey, defensive lineman Caden O’Rourke, and defensive lineman Migo Jackson are all questionable to play with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Oregon is 8-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

The Ducks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Northwestern is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Northwestern is 4-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Betting Prediction

Through 2 games, Oregon has one of the best offenses in college football in 2025. The Ducks smoked Montana State in Week 1 by a score of 59-13, then followed that up by walloping Oklahoma State 69-3 last weekend. Oregon leads the nation in points per play, ranks third nationally in yards per play, ranks fourth in the country in yards per rushing attempt, and fifth in the FBS in yards per passing attempt in 2025. An already thin Northwestern team will be without starting running back Cam Porter on Saturday. I’m not sure how the Wildcats are going to prevent a blowout against a juggernaut like the Ducks. For that reason, I’m laying the big number with Oregon in Evanston. The pick is Oregon -27.5 points over Northwestern at Bovada.lv.