    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Is SC a live dog?

    Paul Elliot
    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

    The Ole Miss Rebels will head to Columbia to take on the Rebels. With Ole Miss listed as 8.5-point favorites and the total at 53.5 points what is the best bet from Columbia? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. South Carolina prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    327 Ole Miss (-8.5) at 328 South Carolina (+8.5); o/u 53.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

    Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

    TV: ESPN

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

    Ole Miss dropped to 4-1 after losing to Kentucky by 3 points last Saturday. Tre Harris had a big game despite the loss catching 11 passes of 176 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon.

    South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

    South Carolina improved to 3-1 after defeating Akron 50-7 on September 21st.  LaNorris Sellers is expected to return on Saturday after missing the Akron game with an ankle injury.

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina BETTING PREDICTION

    Take South Carolina. Ole Miss didn’t play well last week at home against Kentucky and now have to hit the road against a similar style opponent and lay double digits? No thanks, South Carolina has a great defensive line, they are going to make Dart’s life difficult on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks will control the ball on offense and keep this game close.

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction: South Carolina +8.5

