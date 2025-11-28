Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Picks & Preview: Will Rebels cover?

Rivalry week always serves up drama, and the 2025 Egg Bowl is no different — bragging rights, bowl implications and a little extra spice for bettors. Whether you live for big totals, ugly home-field advantages, or clean cover plays, this matchup has angles on both sides. Read on for a concise injury breakdown, the latest betting line, and our confident Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Picks prediction that explains why we’re backing one of the sides.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Day Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 12:00 p.m. ET (Noon ET).

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi.

TV: ABC (national).

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Ole Miss -7 62.5 -278 Mississippi State +7 62.5 +225

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Ole Miss 45% -10.5 -7 Mississippi State 55% +10.5 +7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Injury Report

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs enter with several notable absences and question marks. Cornerback Jett Jefferson and defensive lineman Will Whitson are listed out, and Mississippi State has offensive-line depth issues with Brennan Smith and Blake Steen ruled out. Running back Davon Booth is noted as at least limited (reported out for the first half in some updates), which could restrict MSU’s ability to control tempo and rest the pass rush. Those losses matter most against a tempo-driven Ole Miss offense that can punish you in space.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have a couple of questionables — including wideout Caleb Cunningham — and a defensive availability note at linebacker (Raymond Collins listed out in some updates). Even with a few injury flags, Ole Miss’s depth and overall form (a top-10 team) suggest they are less vulnerable to a single-game absence than the Bulldogs appear to be.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Picks & Prediction

The Play: Ole Miss -7

Why:

Offensive tempo and playmaking: Ole Miss runs a high-octane offense that thrives on explosive plays. Against a Mississippi State defense missing starters in the secondary and up front, the Rebels can get chunk yardage through the air and on RPOs — which quickly flips field position and forces the Bulldogs into negative game scripts. Mississippi State injuries and depth: The reported absences on MSU’s defensive backfield and along the line put pressure on their run fits and pass protection. If Davon Booth’s availability is limited early, MSU’s ability to control the clock diminishes, keeping Ole Miss’s offense on the field more often — a huge advantage for bettors backing the higher-scoring, more efficient unit. Motivation & form: Ole Miss (Top-10 nationally) is playing for an 11-win regular season and a statement finish; Mississippi State is fighting to salvage bowl hopes. That difference in stakes and roster health favors the Rebels in a rivalry environment.

Final Score Projection: Ole Miss 35 — Mississippi State 20

