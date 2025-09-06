Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction: Can Ole Miss win by 10+ points?

Number 20 Ole Miss heads to Lexington to face unranked Kentucky at 3:30 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Rebels cover the 9.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Kentucky betting prediction.

Ole Miss is 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this year. They have yet to lose a game this year, and their only win came against Georgia State.

Kentucky is 1-0 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They haven’t lost yet this season, and they defeated Toledo in Week 1.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Matchup & Betting Odds

341 Ole Miss Rebels (-9.5) at 342 Kentucky Wildcats (+9.5); o/u 50.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 6, 2025

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

TV: ABC

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels cornerbacks Dante Core and Jaylon Braxton will both sit out on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz, wide receiver Traylon Ray, backup right guard Terez Davis, and wide receiver Samari Reed will all also miss Saturday’s game with undisclosed ailments.

Ole Miss cornerback Ricky Fletcher is questionable for Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury. Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is probable to play this weekend.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats wide receiver DJ Miller (undisclosed), running back Jamarion Wilcox (personal), defensive lineman Nic Smith (undisclosed), wide receiver David Washington Jr. (undisclosed), and wide receiver Preston Bowman (undisclosed) will all sit out Saturday’s home date with Ole Miss.

Kentucky starting cornerback DJ Waller Jr. is doubtful to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Wildcats backup left guard Aba Selm is probable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Kentucky.

The Rebels are 3-5 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Kentucky is 10-7 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Betting Prediction

I like Kentucky in this matchup. The Wildcats shocked Ole Miss last season, beating the Rebels outright, 20-17, in Oxford as 15.5-point underdogs. This Kentucky team might be better than last year’s squad, and the Wildcats get this game at home. It also helps that Kentucky is an underdog of more than a touchdown in this contest.

A few numbers bolster the case for Kentucky here. Since the start of the 2016 season, Kentucky is 33-22 ATS as an underdog, 39-35 ATS in conference games, 36-24-1 ATS after a win, and 23-10-1 ATS when facing ranked opponents. I don’t know if the Wildcats will win this game outright, but they should be able to keep it close enough to cover. For that reason, among others, I’m backing the home underdog here. The pick is Kentucky +9.5 points over Ole Miss at Bovada.lv.