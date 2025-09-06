Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Prediction: Can the Ducks win big?

Unranked Oklahoma State heads to Eugene to face #6 Oregon at 3:30 PM ET on CBS on Saturday afternoon. Can the Ducks cover the 27.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. Oregon betting prediction.

Oklahoma State is 1-0 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They have yet to lose a game this year, and their only win came against UT-Martin.

Oregon is 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread this year. They haven’t lost yet this season, and they defeated Montana State in Week 1.

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

357 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+27.5) at 358 Oregon Ducks (-27.5); o/u 55.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 6, 2025

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: CBS/Paramount +

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Cowboys quarterback Hauss Hejny broke his foot in his team’s 27-7 Week 1 win over UT-Martin last weekend. Hejny was the team’s starting signal caller, but will now miss Saturday’s game and likely several weeks after that. In his place, Oklahoma State brought in redshirt freshman QB Zane Flores. Flores completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in relief duty against UT-Martin last Saturday. Flores will make his first career start on the road in Eugene against Oregon on Saturday.

Oklahoma State cornerback Jaylin Davies, defensive lineman Kyran Duhon, and running back Rodney Fields Jr. are all listed as questionable to play with undisclosed injuries. Cowboys linebacker Wendell Gregory (personal) is questionable to play this weekend. Oklahoma State wide receiver Talyn Shettron (knee) and defensive lineman DeSean Brown (undisclosed) will both sit out on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks wide receiver Dillon Gresham will miss this weekend’s contest with an undisclosed injury. Oregon defensive back Dorian Brew and guard Bryce Boulton had both been listed as questionable, but have been downgraded to out for this weekend’s contest.

Oregon transfer cornerback Theran Johnson had been listed as questionable this week, but Ducks head coach Dan Lanning indicated that Johnson should take the field for the first time this season on Saturday.

Oregon starting left guard Emmanuel Pregnon injured his leg during the team’s Week 1 game against Montana State last Saturday and was listed as questionable this week. Dan Lanning indicated that Pregnon is “going to be able to go.” The Ducks’ headman also said that he “feels good that (Pregnon) will be back.”

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Cowboys are 1-3 ATS when facing ranked opponents since the start of last season.

Oregon is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oregon is 7-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

There’s a reason this line is so high. Oklahoma State will be starting a redshirt freshman at quarterback for this contest, who began the season as the team’s backup. Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, is one of the loudest stadiums in the country and one of the most difficult places to play in college football. It could be a long day for OSU QB Zane Flores.

On top of all that, both of these teams played FCS schools last weekend. Oklahoma State beat UT-Martin 27-7 while Oregon waxed Montana State by a score of 59-13. The Cowboys will likely have to score 21+ points in this game to keep it within the number, and I don’t think they’ll be able to do that with a freshman QB on the road making his first-ever start. For that reason, I’m laying the points with the Ducks. The pick is Oregon -27.5 points over Oklahoma State at Bovada.lv.