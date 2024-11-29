Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction: Can Cowboys Cover on the Road?

The Buffaloes look to bounce back as they fight for a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Step 1: beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Colorado is 8-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. The Cowboys have lost 8 straight games and enter Friday with a 3-8 record. The Buffaloes are currently a 16.5 point home favorite and this Oklahoma State vs. Colorado matchup kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+16.5) at Colorado Buffaloes (-16.5); o/u 65

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 29, 2024

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cowboys

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Oklahoma State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys have lost 8 straight with the latest being 56-48 to Texas Tech. Maealiuaki Smith completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 316 yards. He also had 2 touchdowns and an interception. Ollie Gordon (remember him?) had his best game of the season, with 15 carries going for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense gave up 401 pass yards and 4 touchdowns, and another 133 yards and 3 touchdowns to Tahj Brooks on the ground. They did have an interception. This was Maealiuaki Smith’s first start of the season.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes took a big hit with a 37-21 loss to Kansas last week. Shedeur Sanders completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also the lead rusher with 26 yards. Travis Hunter had 8 receptions for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense allowed 331 total rush yards and 3 touchdowns. The Buffs were unable to force a turnover.

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Colorado

The OVER is 4-1 in Oklahoma State’s last 5 games

Colorado is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games

The OVER is 2-2-1 in Colorado’s last 5 games

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction

I like the Cowboys to cover the spread on Friday. They got the new freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith under center. He just led the Cowboys to their highest point total of the season. Ollie Gordon is hot right now with 100+ rush yards in 3 of his last 5 games and 9 touchdowns over that same span. The Buffaloes just got completely destroyed on the ground allowing 331 yards to Kansas. After an awful season the Cowboys would love to play spoiler, same as Kansas last week. I think this will definitely be a high scoring game but I’ll ride with the freshman to keep this one close enough to cover.

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction: Oklahoma State +16.5