Ohio vs Western Michigan Predictions – Odds & Picks

KALAMAZOO, MI — Tuesday Night College Football keeps rolling as the University of Ohio visits Western Michigan on November 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium on ESPN2. Our Ohio vs Western Michigan predictions center on a flipped market (opened Ohio −2.5, now Broncos −1), a total of 46.5, and tight moneyline pricing that sets up a possession-by-possession game.

How to Watch — Ohio vs Western Michigan

📅 Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

⏰ Time (ET): 8:00 PM

📺 TV: ESPN2

🏟 Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Ohio vs Western Michigan Odds — Week 12

Spread: Ohio +1 / Western Michigan −1

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ohio −115 / Western Michigan −105

Team Spread Total ML Ohio +1 46.5 −115 Western Michigan −1 46.5 −105

Where This Game Will Be Won

Ohio’s profile is built on situational defense and methodical drives. When the Bobcats stay on schedule, their play-action game can generate mid-range explosives that keep them in control of field position. Turnover avoidance is paramount; short fields have been the trigger for recent opponent runs.

Western Michigan’s recent uptick has come from early-down success and a run game that sets up convertible thirds. At home, the Broncos can lean on tempo pockets and special teams to steal possessions. The market swing from Ohio −2.5 to WMU −1 reflects confidence in this late-season form and venue edge.

Who’s the Public Betting – Ohio vs Western Michigan

Team % of Bets Open Current Ohio 25% −2.5 +1 Western Michigan 75% +2.5 −1

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Market Read & Notes

Market flip: Ohio −2.5 (open) to Western Michigan −1 (current) with 75% tickets on WMU.

Total anchored at 46.5 — books projecting moderate pace and red-zone leverage.

Close-game script favors special teams/field position; live angles around key totals (44–47).

Ohio vs Western Michigan Prediction & Expert Pick

Western Michigan −1. Recent early-down efficiency and home field tip a coin-flip market toward the Broncos. Correlated approach: WMU with a slight Under lean if you expect drives to stall in the high red zone.

