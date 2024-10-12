Ohio State vs. Oregon: Buckeyes Win the Big One

The game of the week will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night. Both teams are ranked in the top 5 with 5-0 starts to the season. The Buckeyes most recently took down Iowa 35-7. The Ducks beat Michigan State 31-10 last week. The Buckeyes come into this matchup as 3 point road favorites and this Ohio State vs. Oregon matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes (-3) at Oregon Ducks (+3) o/u 54

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes enter Saturday 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Last week they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 35-7. Will Howard completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 209 yards and 4 touchdown passes while also adding an interception. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins and TeVeyon Henderson did well on the ground, averaging 6 and 5.5 yards per carry. The defense allowed just 98 pass yards, although that’s pretty standard for this Iowa offense. The big news is they held Kaleb Johnson to 5.7 yards per carry and one touchdown, his lowest so far this season in each. The Buckeyes finished with 4 sacks and 9 tackles for loss while also forcing 2 fumbles and snagging an interception.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon kept their undefeated season going with a 31-10 victory over Michigan State last week. Dillon Gabriel completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 257 yards. He added 2 touchdowns but also had 2 interceptions. Jordan James had 166 yards on the ground for one touchdown. Defensively, the Ducks had 5 sacks and forced a fumble. All 10 points given up were essentially in garbage time. The Ducks have won their 3rd straight game by 20+ points.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Ohio State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Ohio State’s last 5 games

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Oregon’s last 5 games

Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction:

I’ll roll with the Buckeyes to cover the 3 points on the road in this one. I’ve said it pretty much every week, the Oregon offense still looks a bit off. Well, the time to figure it out has come and gone, the Buckeyes are coming to town now. Ohio State is the best team in the country in opponent points per game at 6.8. They allow just 1 opponent red zone scoring attempt per game. The Buckeyes are 5th in rushing yards allowed per game at 73.6. They completely bullied the Iowa Hawkeyes, with 4 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 3 turnovers. Ohio State is 8th in the country in sacks per game with 3.4 and will be testing that Oregon offensive line. Dillon Gabriel has thrown 3 red zone interceptions in the last two games. One against UCLA that was returned for a touchdown, and two against Michigan State. I don’t trust Dillon Gabriel and I don’t trust this Oregon offense against one of the best defenses in the country. As far as the travel across time zones for the Buckeyes, they got to Eugene today (Friday) and will be attempting to keep their players’ internal clock on Eastern Time. Until Oregon can prove anything to me, I will continue to fade them.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction: Ohio State -3