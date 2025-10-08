Notre Dame vs NC State Odds – ND −22.5, O/U 62.5

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Notre Dame vs NC State — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)
Notre Dame vs NC State Odds — Open (Oct 7)
- Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 / NC State +22.5
- Moneyline: Notre Dame −2400 / NC State +1000
- Total: 62.5
- Notes: Books posted a three-plus-touchdown line; opener respected with modest early two-way.
Current Odds
- Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110) / NC State +22.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: Notre Dame −2200 / NC State +950
- Total: 62.0–62.5
- Move (open → now): Spread holding at −22.5; total toggled 62↔62.5.
💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈
Public Betting — Tickets
- Spread tickets: ≈ 60–67% on NC State +22.5
- Total tickets: ≈ 50–55% on Over 62/62.5
- Read: Public tilting to the big underdog at the key +21.5/+22.5 corridor; books would welcome Irish -22.5 and some Under money if weather or tempo models cool.
Injuries & Weather
- Notre Dame: Minor depth shuffles on the two-deep; no new marquee downgrades noted mid-week.
- NC State: Monitoring defensive backfield rotations; confirm starters on Friday.
- Weather: Seasonable and dry in South Bend (~low 70s, light wind) — conditions favor efficient offense.
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Trends
- Line has respected Irish power rating: −22.5 holding through early week.
- Totals market hovering 62–62.5 on neutral weather.
- Situational: Irish pushing for margin at home; Wolfpack need early stops to avoid tempo snowball.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110)
- Buy up to: −23 (−110 or better)
- Sell down to: −21 (to −125)
- Alt angles: Small Over 62 if explosive rate edges hold; Irish 1H −13.5 for fast-start correlation.
🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.