Notre Dame vs NC State Odds – ND −22.5, O/U 62.5

byAnthony Rome
October 8, 2025
The Notre Dame vs NC State odds frame a clear storyline in South Bend: a resurgent No. 16 Notre Dame chasing style points and a playoff résumé vs. an NC State side searching for stability on both lines. With Peacock carrying this one at 3:30 ET, bookmakers have hung a massive number—Notre Dame vs NC State odds opened around −22.5 with a total near 62.5—and the early conversation has centered on whether the Wolfpack can trade explosives with an Irish offense that’s found rhythm after the bye. Below, we stack opening vs. current numbers, public tickets, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and precise buy/sell points before our pick.

Notre Dame vs NC State — Date, Time & TV

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Peacock
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Notre Dame vs NC State Odds — Open (Oct 7)

  • Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 / NC State +22.5
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame −2400 / NC State +1000
  • Total: 62.5
  • Notes: Books posted a three-plus-touchdown line; opener respected with modest early two-way.

Current Odds

  • Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110) / NC State +22.5 (−110)
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame −2200 / NC State +950
  • Total: 62.0–62.5
  • Move (open → now): Spread holding at −22.5; total toggled 62↔62.5.

Public Betting — Tickets

  • Spread tickets: ≈ 60–67% on NC State +22.5
  • Total tickets: ≈ 50–55% on Over 62/62.5
  • Read: Public tilting to the big underdog at the key +21.5/+22.5 corridor; books would welcome Irish -22.5 and some Under money if weather or tempo models cool.

Injuries & Weather

  • Notre Dame: Minor depth shuffles on the two-deep; no new marquee downgrades noted mid-week.
  • NC State: Monitoring defensive backfield rotations; confirm starters on Friday.
  • Weather: Seasonable and dry in South Bend (~low 70s, light wind) — conditions favor efficient offense.

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Trends

  • Line has respected Irish power rating: −22.5 holding through early week.
  • Totals market hovering 62–62.5 on neutral weather.
  • Situational: Irish pushing for margin at home; Wolfpack need early stops to avoid tempo snowball.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110)

  • Buy up to: −23 (−110 or better)
  • Sell down to: −21 (to −125)
  • Alt angles: Small Over 62 if explosive rate edges hold; Irish 1H −13.5 for fast-start correlation.

