Notre Dame vs NC State Odds – ND −22.5, O/U 62.5

Notre Dame vs NC State — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Notre Dame vs NC State Odds — Open (Oct 7)

Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 / NC State +22.5

Notre Dame −22.5 / NC State +22.5 Moneyline: Notre Dame −2400 / NC State +1000

Notre Dame −2400 / NC State +1000 Total: 62.5

62.5 Notes: Books posted a three-plus-touchdown line; opener respected with modest early two-way.

Current Odds

Spread: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110) / NC State +22.5 (−110)

Notre Dame −22.5 (−110) / NC State +22.5 (−110) Moneyline: Notre Dame −2200 / NC State +950

Notre Dame −2200 / NC State +950 Total: 62.0–62.5

62.0–62.5 Move (open → now): Spread holding at −22.5; total toggled 62↔62.5.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: ≈ 60–67% on NC State +22.5

≈ 60–67% on NC State +22.5 Total tickets: ≈ 50–55% on Over 62/62.5

≈ 50–55% on Over 62/62.5 Read: Public tilting to the big underdog at the key +21.5/+22.5 corridor; books would welcome Irish -22.5 and some Under money if weather or tempo models cool.

Injuries & Weather

Notre Dame: Minor depth shuffles on the two-deep; no new marquee downgrades noted mid-week.

Minor depth shuffles on the two-deep; no new marquee downgrades noted mid-week. NC State: Monitoring defensive backfield rotations; confirm starters on Friday.

Monitoring defensive backfield rotations; confirm starters on Friday. Weather: Seasonable and dry in South Bend (~low 70s, light wind) — conditions favor efficient offense.

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Trends

Line has respected Irish power rating: −22.5 holding through early week.

Totals market hovering 62–62.5 on neutral weather.

Situational: Irish pushing for margin at home; Wolfpack need early stops to avoid tempo snowball.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Notre Dame −22.5 (−110)

Buy up to: −23 (−110 or better)

−23 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −21 (to −125)

−21 (to −125) Alt angles: Small Over 62 if explosive rate edges hold; Irish 1H −13.5 for fast-start correlation.

