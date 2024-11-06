Close Menu

    Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Prediction: Will Broncos pull off upset?

    Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan

    MACtion continues on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET when Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois in Kalamazoo, MI. With the Huskies laying 1.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 52.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Northern Illinois Huskies (-1.5) at Western Michigan (+1.5); o/u 52.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

    Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

    TV: ESPN2

    Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Western Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hampton remains questionable for NIU

    Ethan Hampton (undisclosed) completed 18 of 33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 25-23 loss versus Ball State. Hampton began the game on the sideline, but he came in towards the end of the second quarter and stayed in for the duration of the matchup. He wasn’t very efficient, with a touchdown and interception, but his injury could be to blame. He’s status remains questionable moving forward, although the Huskies will have a bye week before their outing against Western Michigan on Nov. 6.

    Wolff throws for 208 yards, tosses 3 TDs

    Hayden Wolff completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 52-21 win versus Kent State. Wolff put together a great game against the struggling Kent State team, and he eventually took it to the sideline when the game went out of hand. The starting quarterback has now led his team to a 4-0 conference record, and he has amassed 1,586 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

    The Huskies are 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Western Michigan

    Northern Illinois is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Western Michigan

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Western Michigan’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Western Michigan’s last 7 games at home

    Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Prediction

    Take Western Michigan. As previously noted, Wolff has been excellent in conference play this season, leading the Broncos to a perfect 4-0 record in the MAC. The Broncos are rolling right now, too. They’ve scored at least 34 points in four straight games and at least 45 in three out of their last four contests. Over that span, they failed to cover just once – a 45-42 win at Ball State in which they were a 10-point favorite.

    As for NIU, the Huskies lost to that same Ball State team two weeks ago 25-23 as a 13.5-point favorite. They also struggled versus Toledo three weeks ago, as they scored just six points in a 13-6 defeat as a 3-point favorite.

    Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Prediction: Western Michigan +1.5

