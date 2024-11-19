Northern Illinois vs. Miami Ohio Prediction: Will Redhawks pick up big home win?

Miami Ohio is in a three-way tie for first place in the MAC. Thus, every game is pivotal down the stretch, starting with their conference clash with Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. With the Redhawks laying 2.5 and the total sitting at 43, what’s the smart bet tonight in Oxford, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Northern Illinois Huskies (+2.5) at Miami Ohio Redhawks (-2.5); o/u 43

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

TV: ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Miami Ohio Public Betting: Bettors Backing Redhawks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Miami Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Williams has big rushing night vs. Akron

Gavin Williams logged nine rushes for 101 yards and one touchdown and hauled in all two targets for 35 yards during Wednesday’s 29-16 victory against Akron. Williams benefitted greatly by a rushing wall versus the Zips, being one of two Huskies’ running backs to amass 100 rushing yards in the matchup alongside freshman Telly Johnson. The senior running back took a bit of a backseat role to Johnson, but both ball carriers should be products of a successful committee if Antario Brown (leg) stays out.

Mozee has best game of season vs. Kent

Keyon Mozee totaled 19 rushes for 196 yards and one touchdown during Wednesday’s 34-7 victory against Kent State. Mozee ran all over the struggled Golden Flashes squad, with nearly 200 yards and a touchdown. The senior running back is on a tear as of late, with 632 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the last five games for the RedHawks. He should continue to lead the backfield as the season winds down.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami Ohio Betting Trends

Northern Illinois is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Miami-OH

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Northern Illinois’s last 5 games when playing Miami-OH

Miami-OH is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Miami-OH is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games when playing Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Miami Ohio Prediction

Take Miami OH. The Redhawks have been a covering machine in previous meetings between these two teams. In the last nine meetings between these two teams, Miami OH is 8-1 against the spread. Granted, the Redhawks have dropped back-to-back games ATS coming into tonight, but those were bigger numbers (they were a 13-point favorite at Ball State and a 30.5-point favorite last week versus Kent State).

As for the Huskies, they’ve won back-to-back games entering play tonight but have not covered in three of their last four games. NIU hasn’t been overly impressive since its stunning upset over Notre Dame earlier in the season. Give me the home team laying less than a field goal tonight.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami Ohio Prediction: MIAMI OHIO REDHAWKS -2.5