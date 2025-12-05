North Texas vs. Tulane Picks: AAC Championship Game Predictions

Championship weekend is where lines get stress-tested and totals get invited to a party. With two offenses that love to push the pace and put points on the board, the AAC Championship Game carries real scoreboard upside. If you’re researching totals for the title slate, North Texas at Tulane Picks should put the OVER conversation near the top of your list: both clubs create explosive plays and the matchup environment in New Orleans sets up for a back-and-forth affair.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

North Texas vs. Tulane — Game Day Information

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025 .

Kickoff (ET): 8:00 PM ET .

Venue: Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, Louisiana (Tulane home).

TV / Streaming: ABC (national) — streaming available via ESPN platforms.

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML North Texas -2.5 66.5 -135 Tulane +2.5 66.5 +114

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current North Texas 52% -3 -2.5 Tulane 48% +3 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

North Texas vs. Tulane Injury Report

North Texas’ injury board lists a few questionable tags and a couple of depth players with limited availability; importantly, the Mean Green’s top offensive producers show as expected to play in the latest roundup, which preserves their big-play scoring profile

Tulane’s Covers ledger similarly shows minor questionable tags across the depth chart but no headline starters ruled out in the posted matchup snapshot. That suggests Tulane will have the core of its offensive weapons available for this game — a crucial factor because this prediction hinges on both teams being able to play to their offensive strengths.

North Texas vs. Tulane Picks

The 67.5 number asks for fireworks, but every part of the matchup profile argues in favor of the OVER:

Both offenses push volume and explosive plays. North Texas leads FBS scoring and ranks near the top in yards per game and points per game — they routinely produce 40+ point totals and quick-strike plays that flip field position in an instant. Tulane, playing at home and with balanced scoring themselves, has enough playmakers to answer in kind. When two high-volume, efficient scoring teams meet, the baseline expectation moves well above low- to mid-50s totals. Pace and complementary scoring. North Texas often forces fast possessions (quick drives, high snap counts) while Tulane’s response offense can score efficiently in both the pass and run game. That combination increases total possessions and creates more scoring opportunities for both sides — the textbook scenario for totals inflation. ESPN’s game preview numbers underline North Texas’ offensive explosiveness and Tulane’s ability to keep pace, which supports the view that the teams can combine for late-60s scoring. Matchup and situational catalysts. New Orleans’ Yulman Stadium is conducive to a lively environment, not the kind of cold, sluggish setting that suppresses scoring. Special-teams or turnover swings could create quick scoring sequences either way — another reason to expect a high ceiling.

Projected final score: North Texas 38 — Tulane 32

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.