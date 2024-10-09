New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State CFB Prediction: Can Gamecocks avenge last year’s loss?

Unranked New Mexico State heads to Jacksonville to face the unranked Gamecocks at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2 on Wednesday night. Can the Gamecocks cover the 20.5-point spread as home favorites this week? Keep reading for our New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State betting prediction.

New Mexico State is 1-4 straight up this season and 1-4 against the spread. Their only win came against Southeast Missouri State, and their worst loss came against Sam Houston.

Jacksonville State is 2-3 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Southern Miss, and their worst loss came against Eastern Michigan.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Matchup & Betting Odds

103 New Mexico State Aggies (+20.5) at 104 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (-20.5); o/u 58.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

AmFirst Stadium, Jacksonville, AL

TV: ESPN2

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on New Mexico State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Mexico State Aggies Game Notes

Aggies running back Mike Washington had a big game in his team’s 50-40 loss to New Mexico on September 28th. In that contest, the junior from Utica, NY recorded 13 carries for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 1 catch for 25 yards and a touchdown. Washington is second on the team in rushing with 197 yards this season.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Game Notes

Gamecocks backup quarterback Logan Smothers is questionable for Wednesday’s contest with an undisclosed injury. Smothers has 61 passing yards and 32 rushing yards in 3 games of action this season.

Jacksonville State running back Ron Wiggins (toe), wide receiver Brannon Spector (elbow), and wide receiver Dallan Wright (undisclosed) have all been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against New Mexico State. Of those three, Wiggins is the biggest loss. He had 92 carries for 468 yards and 6 touchdowns as a member of the Gamecocks last season.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 11-8-1 ATS overall since the start of last season.

The Aggies are 6-5-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

New Mexico State is 9-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2019 season.

Jacksonville State is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Prediction

New Mexico State will have the rest advantage in this contest. The Aggies last played on Saturday, September 28th. It was a home game against New Mexico that the Aggies lost 50-40. Jacksonville State last played on Friday, October 4th at Kennesaw State. The Gamecocks won that contest easily, 63-24. The Aggies will have almost a full week of extra rest heading into this contest.

These two teams played each other last season, and New Mexico State won that game outright 20-17. The Aggies controlled the clock in that contest, possessing the ball for 39:42 while racking up 186 rushing yards on 48 rushing attempts. I could see New Mexico State using their two running backs, Mike Washington and Seth McGowan, to keep the ball away from Jacksonville State’s explosive offense again on Wednesday. I don’t know if the Aggies will win this game outright, but to cover the number, they won’t have to. I’m taking New Mexico State and the points on the road on Wednesday night.