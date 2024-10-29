Close Menu

    New Mexico State vs. Florida International Prediction: Will Panthers have big offensive night?

    Anthony RomeBy
    New Mexico State vs. Florida International

    The New Mexico State vs. Florida International matchup on Tuesday night will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET from Pitbull Stadium. Read ahead to find out which side we’re backing to get over its team total.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New Mexico State Aggies (+9) at Florida International (-9); o/u 44

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

    Pitbull Stadium, Miami, FL

    TV: CBSSN

    New Mexico State vs. Florida International Public Betting: Bettors backing Panthers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Florida International. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Nunez expected to make his first start

    Brandon Nunez is expected to make his first start of the season in Tuesday’s matchup at Florida International, Nick Coppola of Las Cruces Sun News reports.

    The quarterback situation at New Mexico State has been an absolute carrousel this season, and Nunez will have a shot to see if he can earn the starting job under center ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. Nunez went 4-for-7 for 49 yards and ran six times for 30 yards and two touchdowns in the win over La Tech in NMSU’s most recent game.

    Jones “ready to roll” for Panthers

    Aarmi Jones (shoulder) is “ready to roll” as Florida International’s quarterback while the team prepares for its game Tuesday against New Mexico State, Kevin Barral of Sports Illustrated reports.

    A shoulder injury prevented Jones from participating in Florida International’s latest game. However, the update indicates he is available for FIU’s next matchup. The timing is excellent for him, considering Florida International’s QB1 spot is wide open. Jones will be competing against Keyone Jenkins and Chayden Peery for the coveted role.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Mexico State’s last 5 games

    Florida International is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of New Mexico State’s last 13 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida International’s last 6 games at home

    New Mexico State vs. Florida International Prediction

    I’m taking FIU to go over 26.5 points (the over has been juiced to -130). New Mexico State has one of the worst defenses in college football this season. The Aggies have allowed at least 27 points in six straight games. Over that span, they allowed over 45 points three times. They’re horrendous. And their quarterback tonight will make his first start of the season. I’m seeing a lot of stalled drives and plenty of opportunities for FIU to score points.

    New Mexico State vs. Florida International Prediction: FIU Panthers over 26.5 Points (-130)

