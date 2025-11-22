Missouri vs. Oklahoma Picks & Preview: Are Sooners on Upset Alert?

This one smells like a classic underdog spot — an angry visitor with a reliable defense and a public team coming off an emotional win. If you’re hunting value for Missouri vs. Oklahoma picks, keep your eye on how the market has been trimming the Sooners and what that says about the public vs. sharps split.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT) — check local listings.

Location: Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK).

TV: ABC (national broadcast per SEC/league TV announcements)

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Missouri +7.5 42.5 +250 Oklahoma −7.5 42.5 −290

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Missouri 61% +7.5 +7.5 Oklahoma 39% −7.5 −7.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Weather Report

Forecasts for Norman around the date show mild, clear conditions in many updates — but check the game-specific forecast the morning of game day for wind/rain that could push toward the UNDER.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Picks & Prediction

Prediction — Missouri +7.5 (My pick)

Pick: Missouri +7.5 (side)

Why:

Value on the number. A full touchdown-and-change number on the road in Norman against a team that’s seen its number trimmed is value, especially with Missouri’s defensive profile and ability to control tempo. The market movement toward -7.5 suggests some ticket action on Oklahoma but not an overwhelming sharps-only consensus. Defensive matchup. Both teams lean toward defense this year; a sub-45 total and a 24–21 style outcome fits the season trends and the sportsbooks’ choice of 42.5. If the game plays out as a defensive grind, seven points is a reasonable cushion for the Tigers. Market psychology. The public tends to over-bet favored home teams after emotional big wins; with a tight spread, the sharp moveability and Mizzou’s ability to stay within single-score losses makes the dog plus points attractive.

Wagering plan (concise):

Primary: Bet Missouri +7.5 (side).

Lean/Alternate: If you want a higher juice but same view, consider a small play on Missouri +6.5 if line moves (gets better to you) — but the core call is +7.5. (Adjust stake size to bankroll strategy.)

Final score projection: Oklahoma 24 — Missouri 21

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.