Missouri vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Are Tigers overvalued by Bettors?

Missouri has clung onto its top-25 ranking for several weeks but will the No. 23 Tigers stumble against a Bulldogs team that is still looking for its first conference victory? Read on for our Missouri vs. Mississippi State prediction ahead of today’s 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Starkville, MS.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Missouri Tigers (-9.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (+9.5); o/u 58

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Public Betting: Bettors Love Tigers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mizzou QB set to play

Brady Cook (undisclosed) is not on the injury report and will be available to face Mississippi State on Saturday. Cook was listed as probable earlier in the week, but this latest update all but confirms that the signal-caller will be available for Saturday’s contest. Cook, a senior, has a 8:2 TD:INT through nine contests this season.

Van Buren throws for just 92 yards

Michael Van Buren completed 10 of 26 passes for 92 yards and one interception during Saturday’s 33-14 defeat versus Tennessee. He also had eight rushes for negative nine yards. Van Buren completed less than 50 percent of his passes and was unable to reach 100 passing yards for the first time since taking over under center. The freshman quarterback will aim to bounce back against Missouri following the team’s bye week.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Missouri is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Mississippi State’s last 5 games at home

Mississippi State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Prediction

Take Mississippi State. Missouri has been overrated all season. The Tigers entered with a top-15 ranking following a successful 2023 campaign and subsequent offseason. But what have they done to stay inside the top-25? Who have they beaten? Their most impressive wins were against Boston College, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma and they could have lost all three games. I realize I’m backing a Miss State team that has yet to win a conference game this season. Still, this is more about fading Missouri than it is backing the Bulldogs.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Mississippi State Bulldogs +9.5