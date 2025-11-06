Missouri vs Texas A&M Betting Preview: Will Home Dog Cash?

If you’re hunting for one of the better matchups in college football on Saturday, the Missouri vs Texas A&M matchup is one to circle. Texas A&M comes in as the favorite on the road, but Missouri’s physical play and favorable matchup dynamics make the Tigers an attractive cover candidate — this one looks like a classic “favorite wins but doesn’t cover” spot.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Missouri

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers

Date & Kickoff: November 8, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET.

Location: Memorial Stadium — Columbia, MO (Missouri is home).

Records (entering the game): Texas A&M — listed on Covers as 8-0 (season context shown on the matchup page), Missouri — listed at 6-2. Use those records to judge recent form and matchup context.

Betting Odds

According to oddmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aggies are 7-point road favorites to knock off the Tigers in Columbia, MO. As for the total, the number sits at 48.

Public Betting Information

Even though the Aggies are unbeaten and are currently the No. 3 team in the nation, the majority of public bettors are backing the home dog. According to The Spread.com’s College Football Public Betting Chart page, 55% of betting tickets are on the Tigers.

Weather Report

According to the most recent available forecast, the game in Columbia is expected to be played under cool autumn conditions. One weather model indicates afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60 °F range, with partly sunny skies early and increasing cloud cover later in the day. Evening temperatures may drop toward the high 50s or low 60s. Winds are likely light to moderate, which suggests weather should not play a major disruptive role. Given the cooler air and cloud build-up, this game could lean slightly toward fewer explosive offensive plays — beneficial for a spread-cover scenario by the underdog.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction

Prediction: Missouri +7

Even though the Tigers will start a freshman quarterback in Matt Zollers, the kid looked poised two weeks ago when stepping in for the injured Beau Pribula. The Tigers lost that day to Vanderbilt, but Zollers and the defense was one of the highlights. In fact, if Mizzou doesn’t botch a hand-off late in the second half, the Tigers could have won the game outright. Plus, Zollers and Co. had two weeks to prepare for the Aggies, so he should be ready to go.

A&M is legit. I don’t have the Aggies losing in Columbia, MO, but the game will be tighter than last year’s A&M-Mizzou matchup in College Station. The Tigers were criticized for playing a weak schedule earlier in the year, but their two losses came to Alabama and Vandy. Both were one-score games.

Projected Score: Texas A&M 31, Missouri 28

