Mississippi State vs. Texas: Will the Longhorns roll?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns. Are the Longhorns a good bet to cover as 38.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Texas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

169 Mississippi State (+38.5) at 170 Texas Longhorns (-38.5); o/u 62.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Texas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Mississippi State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mississippi State Game Notes

Mississippi State dropped their third consecutive game, losing to Florida 45-28. Starting QB Blake Shapen suffered a shoulder season-ending shoulder injury in the loss. Michael Van Buren will start against the Longhorns on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

The Longhorns moved to 4-0 after beating the Louisiana-Monroe by 48 points on September 21st. Jaydon Blue had a big game on the ground rushing for 124 yards on 25 carries and 3 touchdowns. Texas will host Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon/

Mississippi State vs. Texas BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Longhorns. I know this is a massive number for a conference game, but this is going to get ugly. The Bulldogs lost their senior starting quarterback last week in a 17-point home loss last week to a Gators team that is not very good. On the other side if Ewers or Manning starts at quarterback I am still confident in the Longhorns covering this number. I think the Longhorns hang 50+ on the Bulldogs defense, which should hopefully cover the large number for Texas.

Mississippi State vs. Texas Prediction: Texas -38.5