Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Prediction: Can Bulldogs Put Up a Fight?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs head to Knoxville in search of their first conference win. Can they pull off an upset against the 7th ranked Tennessee Volunteers? The Bulldogs are actually coming off of a win last week to bring their record to 2-7 on the season. The Vols have won 3 straight games and are now 7-1 on the season. They are 24.5 point favorites and this Mississippi State vs. Tennessee matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+24.5) at Tennessee Volunteers (-24.5) o/u 62

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Vols

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs won their first game of the season against Eastern Kentucky, then lost their next 7 games before catching a 45-20 win over UMass last week. Michael van Buren Jr completed 14 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for another 2 touchdowns. The Bulldogs combined for 5 touchdowns on the ground against UMass. The defense had one interception. There’s obviously not a whole lot good to say about Mississippi State, but they did only lose by 10 to Texas A&M and Georgia, and only 22 points to Texas.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee took down Kentucky 28-18 last week. Nico Iamaleava completed 28 of 38 pass attempts for 292 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Sampson continued his rampage on the ground taking 27 carries 142 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is now averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has 19 touchdowns on the season. He did lose a fumble against Kentucky however. The defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery on a horrendous Wildcats offense.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The OVER is 7-2 in Mississippi State’s last 9 games

Tennessee is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 4-4- in Tennessee’s last 8 games

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Prediction:

Take the Bulldogs to cover the 24.5 point spread on Saturday night. As I said earlier, this Mississippi State team lost by only 22 at Texas, 10 at Georgia, and 10 at home against Texas A&M. They get up for these tough opponents and after a struggling season want nothing more than to ruin everything for the Vols. This is a big look ahead spot for Tennessee as they take on Georgia next week. They have also struggled on offense since entering conference play, averaging just 23 ppg in those matchups. I like the Bulldogs to put up a fight in this one and try to spoil the party for the Vols.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Prediction: Mississippi State +24.5