    NCAAF Articles

    Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mark Williams

    Following their loss to Ole Miss, will Auburn bounce back on Saturday night at home? Or will Mississippi State cover as a 6.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Auburn prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

    3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

    Jordan-Hare Stadium

    TV: SEC Network

    Mississippi State vs Auburn Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Tigers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of public bets are on Auburn -6.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

    Mike Wright replaced Will Rogers last week in Arkansas, after the longtime starter picked up an injury in the win over Western Michigan, and in what somehow wasn’t the scrappiest game of the weekend, he did just enough to guide State to a 7-3 victory. The former Vandy quarterback brings experience to the table, but the Bulldogs may miss Rogers in this road spot. 

    Auburn Tigers Game Notes

    Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford continue to split snaps at the quarterback position as we enter the second portion of the season. Thorne tossed a touchdown for the first time in four games in the loss to Ole Miss, and he’ll likely handle 70% of the snaps behind center against Mississippi State. Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, with five touchdowns to five interceptions thru seven games. 

    Mississippi State vs Auburn Betting Trends

    Mississippi State is 2-5 against the spread with an 4-3 o/u record 

    Auburn is 2-5 ATS, with a 3-4 over/under record 

    Mississippi State vs Auburn Betting Prediction 

    The questions at the quarterback position for both schools may make this a scrapfest, which happens to be right up Auburn’s alley. Despite dropping their first four conference games, they’ve competed well in both home matchups. Things just aren’t the same in Starkville without the late, great Mike Leach roaming the sidelines, and Mississippi State’s offensive approach with Mike Wright versus Will Rogers may likely struggle again. With the Tigers needing to stop the bleeding, I think they come to play this weekend, so let’s back Auburn here at home, and give the Under a strong look for this SEC battle. 

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: Auburn to Cover

