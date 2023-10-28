Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their loss to Ole Miss, will Auburn bounce back on Saturday night at home? Or will Mississippi State cover as a 6.5-point underdog? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Auburn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs Auburn Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Tigers in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of public bets are on Auburn -6.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mike Wright replaced Will Rogers last week in Arkansas, after the longtime starter picked up an injury in the win over Western Michigan, and in what somehow wasn’t the scrappiest game of the weekend, he did just enough to guide State to a 7-3 victory. The former Vandy quarterback brings experience to the table, but the Bulldogs may miss Rogers in this road spot.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford continue to split snaps at the quarterback position as we enter the second portion of the season. Thorne tossed a touchdown for the first time in four games in the loss to Ole Miss, and he’ll likely handle 70% of the snaps behind center against Mississippi State. Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, with five touchdowns to five interceptions thru seven games.

Mississippi State vs Auburn Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 2-5 against the spread with an 4-3 o/u record

Auburn is 2-5 ATS, with a 3-4 over/under record

Mississippi State vs Auburn Betting Prediction

The questions at the quarterback position for both schools may make this a scrapfest, which happens to be right up Auburn’s alley. Despite dropping their first four conference games, they’ve competed well in both home matchups. Things just aren’t the same in Starkville without the late, great Mike Leach roaming the sidelines, and Mississippi State’s offensive approach with Mike Wright versus Will Rogers may likely struggle again. With the Tigers needing to stop the bleeding, I think they come to play this weekend, so let’s back Auburn here at home, and give the Under a strong look for this SEC battle.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: Auburn to Cover