Minnesota vs No 8 Oregon Odds – Week 12 Picks & Predictions

EUGENE, OR — Friday primetime lights shine at Autzen Stadium as the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) travel to face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (8-1) on November 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Minnesota vs Oregon odds show Oregon as massive -25.5 favorites over the Golden Gophers.

Despite the large point spread, the total is a relatively low 44.5. Our Minnesota vs Oregon picks & predictions center on Oregon still generating heavy betting despite an almost 4 touchdown spread in a Week 12 matchup with playoff implications to navigate.

How to Watch — Minnesota vs Oregon

📅 Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

⏰ Time (ET): 9:00 PM

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Minnesota vs Oregon Odds — Week 12

Team Spread Total ML Minnesota +25.5 44.5 +1300 Oregon −25.5 44.5 −5000

Where This Game Will Be Won

The Oregon Ducks bring elite home-field energy into this matchup, are heavily favored, and aim to dominate on early downs and in the trenches. If they can win early yards and convert red-zone chances, this spread is well within reach. Oregon’s rushing attack and dominant front seven need to reinforce the gap each drive.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers face a massive uphill battle but can eke value by forcing the game into the fourth quarter. Ball protection, limiting explosive plays, and controlling time of possession will be critical if the Gophers hope to cover. A huge upset is unlikely — but with +25.5, Minnesota bettors are looking for value spots.

Who Is The Public Betting — Minnesota vs Oregon

Team % of Bets Open Current Minnesota 46% +21.5 +25.5 Oregon 54% −21.5 −25.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Before You Bet

The move from Minnesota +21.5 to +25.5 suggests sharp money embracing Oregon and pushing the line toward a blow-out script.

Total at 44.5 is unusually low for two offense-capable teams; indicates the market expects Oregon to control possession and limit scoring from Minnesota.

Public splits (54% on Oregon) reflect backing of the favorite; value angles may lie with Minnesota in live moneyline or 1H spots.

Minnesota vs Oregon Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Oregon −25.5. The Ducks’ dominance at home, superior talent, and recent form make them the strong lean in this Week 12 matchup. For sharper bettors: consider a correlated angle of Oregon Under if you expect Minnesota to generate fewer than usual offensive plays and Oregon to control time of possession.

