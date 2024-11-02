Close Menu

    Minnesota vs. Illinois: Over the play?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Minnesota vs. Illinois

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers will head to Champaign to take on Illini. With Illinois listed as 3.0-point home underdogs and the total at 45.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Illinois prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    347 Minnesota (-3.0) at 348 Illinois (+3.0); o/u 45.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Minnesota vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Illinois. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

    Minnesota improved to 5-3 beating Maryland by 25 points last Saturday. Max Brosmer threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The Golden Gophers look for their fourth straight victory.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

    Illinois dropped to 6-2, losing to Oregon by a score of 38-9 last Saturday. Ca’Lil Valentine scored the lone touchdown for the Illini against Oregon. Illinois looks to get back in the win column on Saturday.

    Minnesota vs. Illinois BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The Minnesota offense looked great last week at Maryland scoring 48 points. Max Brosmer had his best game of the season and I think we see another strong performance against a decent Illini defense. On the other side, Luke Altmyer struggled last week against Oregon, but overall he has a had great season. I expect him to get back on track here. Over is the play.

    Minnesota vs. Illinois Prediction: Over 45.5

