Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can Ohio State finally beat Michigan?

Unranked Michigan heads to Columbus to face #2 Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Buckeyes cover the 19.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Michigan is 6-5 straight up this season and 4-7 against the spread. Their best win came against USC, and their worst loss came against Washington.

Ohio State is 10-1 straight up this season and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

379 Michigan Wolverines (+19.5) at 380 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19.5); o/u 42.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 30, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson will miss Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes with a toe injury. Johnson has 14 total tackles, 3 passes defended, and 2 interceptions for touchdowns this season. He’s Michigan’s best defensive player and is projected to be a top-5 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Christian Bartholomew, defensive back Jaden Mangham, wide receiver Semaj Morgan, linebacker Micah Pollard, wide receiver Amorion Walker, and offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi are all questionable to play with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (knee), offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (Achilles), and running back TC Caffey (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s home date with the Wolverines. Simmons was the team’s starting left tackle and will be replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt junior Donovan Jackson.

Ohio State wide receiver Reis Stocksdale (undisclosed), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (lower body), and wide receiver Nolan Baudo (undisclosed) are all questionable to play in their team’s rivalry game on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Ohio State.

The Wolverines are 5-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Michigan is 11-6-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 14-11-1 in Michigan’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 10-0 in the last 10 games between Michigan and Ohio State.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

You know what they say about rivalry games: throw the records out. Ohio State is 10-1 straight up this season with their only loss coming by 1 point to undefeated Oregon on the road. Michigan is 6-5 straight up this season with double-digit losses to Washington and Illinois on their 2024 ledger. Former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is gone to the NFL and Michigan’s Big Ten dominance has seemingly left with him. Despite that, Michigan has covered the number 7 of the last 10 times they’ve played Ohio State. Additionally, the Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes straight up in each of the past three seasons. I doubt Michigan will win this game outright, but to cover the spread, they won’t have to. I’m taking the Wolverines and the points on the road in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.